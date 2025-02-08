7 shows to watch if you like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated show that follows the life of Peter Parker in a never-seen way with a different origin story altogether. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes an innovative twist where it makes one of the best villains of Spider-Man and places him in the role of a mentor. The show is filled with exciting cameos of various other superheroes and well-choreographed action sequences.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was released in January 2025. Actors like Hudson Thames, Kari Wahlgren, Grace Song, and Eugene Byrd voice pivotal roles on the show. The show is written by Steve Ditko and directed by Melchoir Zwyer.

Viewers who like watching Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can go through the list below and enjoy animated shows like What...If?, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many more.

Disclaimer: The list is ranked in no particular order and reflects the author's opinion.

1) Guardians of the Galaxy

Still from the show Guardians of the Galaxy ( Image via Marvel Animation)

The popular team called the Guardians of the Galaxy consisting of Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, and Drax, go on a journey to defeat Thanos and protect the universe. The animated version happens in a different timeline and has new obstacles as compared to the movie by James Gunn. The show is directed by Leo Riley and written by Steve Englehart.

Actors like Kevin Micheal Richardson, Vanessa Marshall, and David Sobolov give their voices to important characters on the show. The humor of the show is palpable and it had an amazing run from 2015 to 2019. If viewers enjoy the action and the art style of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man then they would also enjoy this show.

Where to watch: Guardians of Galaxy is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

2) X-Men 97

Still from the show X-Men 97 ( Image via Marvel Animation)

X-Men 97 tells the classic story of the titular superheroes as they protect humans and mutants from anti-mutant teams. This show is heavily focused on how X-Men fought the Sentinels and how the long battle concluded. The show is directed by Chase Conley and is adapted from the original comics written by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Popular voice actors like George Buza, Cal Dodd, Holly Chou, and Ray Chase voice different characters in the show. Both Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men 97 stand out because of their fleshed-out characters and interesting arcs to each of the characters. Even, the art style and action sequences are quite engaging in both shows.

Where to watch: X-Men 97 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Avengers Assemble

Still from the show Avengers Assemble (Image via Marvel Animation)

Avengers Assemble brings together the world's most powerful team of superheroes. Featuring comic heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Falcon, the show does a great job of drawing different character arcs and how they come together to fight various villains. They have to set their differences apart and work like a team which seems like a big task for each of the characters in their way.

Voice actors like Roger Craig Smith, Troy Baker, and Fred Tatasciore voice important characters in the show. The show is directed by Jeff Allen and is based on the comics written by Jack Kirby. The show had a great run of seven years from 2012-2019.

Viewers who are looking for more of Spider-Man after watching Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can watch this show as Spider-Man is one of the characters that play a pivotal role in the show.

Where to watch: Avengers Assemble is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) What...If?

Still from the show What...If? ( Image via Marvel Animation)

Marvel's What If...? puts your favorite characters in a different setting, all the time. Each episode explores a new story in a different timeline. The show uses the concept of alternate timelines and how each character has a different role to play in each timeline.

Moments like Ultron defeating Avengers and many more, keep you hooked for each episode. Popular actors like Jeffrey Wright, Samuel L. Jackson, and Hayley Atwell also voice different pivotal characters in the show. The show lasted for three seasons and many episodes have the appearance of Spider-Man so if viewers are looking for some more action from Spider-Man apart from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, then this show seems a right fit.

Where to watch: What...If? is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

5) Batman: Caped Crusader

Still from the show Batman: Caped Crusader (Image via DC Entertainment)

Batman: Caped Crusader is about Bruce Wayne who becomes Batman to clean the crime and corruption from Gotham. The show is directed by Christina Sotta and Bill Finger.

Voice actors like Hamish Linklater, Jason Watkins, and Diedrich Bader lend their voices to some of the important characters. Much like Your-Friendly Neighbour Spider-Man, this show also has amazing action sequences. What sets both shows apart is how the villains have a unique background arc that keeps the viewers hooked.

Where to watch: Batman: Caped Crusader is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

6) My Adventures with Superman

Still from the show My Adventures with Superman (Image via DC Entertainment)

My Adventures with Superman follows the coming-of-age story of Clark Kent and how he manages to disguise his identity as a Superman. Meanwhile, we also see how Lois Lane becomes an investigative journalist and how they both fall in love. The show is directed by Jen Benett and written by Aman Adumer.

Celebrities like Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Micheal Emerson lend their voices to major characters. The animation style and the theme of fighting to hide the superhero identity are very similar in both My Adventures with Superman and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Where to watch: My Adventures with Superman is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Spider-Man

Still from the Spider-Man (Image via Marvel Animation)

Released in 1994, this Spider-Man animated TV series paved the way for the cinematic universe of Spider-Man. The show revolves around a young man with spider-like abilities fighting crime in New York. The show is written by Stan Lee and directed by Bob Richardson.

Voice actors like Christopher Daniel Barnes, Sara Ballentine, and Edward Asner lend their voices to pivotal roles. Both Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Spider-Man (1994) feature a young person discovering superhero abilities.

Where to watch: Spider-Man (1994) is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

