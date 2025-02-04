What time will Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

The next three episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be released on Disney+ on February 5, 2025. Episodes 3, 4, and 5, of the series, which are titled Secret Identity Crisis, Hitting the Big Time, and The Unicorn Unleashed will premiere on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time.

In the next three episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man fans can expect many things to go down. From Peter dealing with Norman Osborn knowing his secret identity, to him receiving a new suit, fans can expect the upcoming episodes to be filled with action and drama.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the show.

Release timing for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man explored

The next three episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere at 12 am Pacific Standard Time in the U.S.A. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their specific time zones.

Date Time Zone Wednesday, February 5, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episode 3 to 5?

Fans can tune in for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3 to 5 on February 5, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

If they already have a subscription to Disney+, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

As of now, there is no preview for the show's upcoming episodes. However, there are many things that fans can expect from these episodes.

Fans can expect to see Peter deal with Norman knowing about his secret identity as this may certainly lead to some complications. However, the trailer does confirm that Norman will be giving Peter a new suit in the show.

Alongside that, fans can expect to see newer villains and superheroes from the wider Marvel universe.

Recap of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 1 to 2

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man begins with Peter Parker attending the first day of Midtown High. However, when he reaches there, a multiversal portal opens up which sends down Doctor Strange and a symbiotic alien. A spider drops down from the portal which ends up biting Peter Parker just as he saves Nico and introduces himself. The show then goes 6 months in the future with Peter operating as Spider-Man.

The episodes then see him being Spider-Man while he tries to juggle his personal life. He also befriends Nico and Lonnie Lincoln, who is also dating his crush, Pearl. At the end of the first episode, Peter finds Norman Osborn talking to his Aunt May in their apartment. Norman offers him an internship at Oscorp which leaves Peter ecstatic.

When Peter makes it to Oscorp, he is enlisted into Carla Connors' energy division, and the two work together. However, Peter has to leave midway through as an arsonist is burning a building down nearby. While Peter deals with the situation, he is late in making it back to Oscorp and is called up to Norman Osborn's office.

While Peter thinks that Norman is going to fire him, Osborn instead turns his monitor around only to reveal that he knows Peter is Spider-Man.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

