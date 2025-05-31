7 shows to watch if you liked ‘Motorheads'

Motorheads is an American coming-of-age drama created by John A. Norris. The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2025. Set in Ironwood, Pennsylvania, the story follows twins Zac and Caitlyn Torres as they move in with their uncle Logan after their dad Christian’s mysterious disappearance. Under the hood, street-racing showdowns collide with family secrets and fledgling romances.

Michael Cimino and Melissa Collazo bring to life Zac and Caitlyn’s sibling bond. Nathalie Kelley grounds the drama as their mother, Samantha, while Ryan Phillippe plays brooding mechanic Logan.

Supporting turns—Uriah Shelton’s Curtis and Nicolas Cantu’s nerdy Marcel—add warmth and humor. Fans gravitated toward the authentic drag-racing vibe, tight-knit community feel, and catchy soundtrack

On the hunt for the next ride? Here are seven shows to watch if Motorheads left the engine roaring.

Initial D, Drive, and 5 other shows similar to Motorheads

1) Initial D (1998)

A still from Initial D (Image via Crunchyroll)

Initial D zooms in on Takumi Fujiwara, a silent teen courier with an uncanny drift talent. Set in Gunma Prefecture, this 1998 anime follows street races on winding roads, pitting Takumi’s humble Toyota AE86 against challengers in souped-up rides. The show premises on old-school racing, which meets coming-of-age grit.

Takumi’s friend Itsuki pushes him into underground battles. Seiyū talents like Shuichi Ikeda bring engines and emotions to life. Fans of Motorheads will dig the tight-knit crew vibe and raw racing thrills. Both series nail that adrenaline pulse, the family and friendship-driven stakes, and high-octane soundtracks.

Initial D is available on Crunchyroll.

2) Drive (2007)

Official Poster for Drive (Image via 20th century Fox)

Drive, which released in 2007, was born from the minds of Tim Minear and Ben Queen. Landscaper Alex Tully (Nathan Fillion) goes from pruning hedges to punching pedals when his wife is snatched.

The show premises on a shadowy, cross-country race—illegal, high-stakes, and run by puppeteers with hidden scores. Each racer brings a story. Corinna Wiles (Kristin Lehman) chases redemption. Brothers Winston and Sean Salazar (Kevin Alejandro, J.D. Pardo) fight for glory.

John Trimble (Dylan Baker) risks family honor—daughter Violet (Emma Stone) in tow. With punchy stunts, betrayals, midnight pit stops that feel like confessions, the show has all.

Fans of Motorheads will nod at the underground vibe and found-family bonds. Both series fuel adrenaline with character-driven arcs.

Drive is available on Prime Video.

3) Hyperdrive (2019)

A still from Hyperdrive (Image via Netflix)

Hyperdrive is a Netflix reality competition series, released on August 21, 2019, where elite drivers tackle obstacle courses in custom machines. Ten blind qualifiers throw curveballs: high jumps, tunnel mazes, and more.

Motorheads fans will recognize hardcore technical builds and that pulse-pounding energy. Both Motorheads and Hyperdrive celebrate vehicle obsession and high-stakes showdowns.

Hyperdrive is streaming on Netflix.

4) All American (2019)

A still from All American (Image via Warner Bros. Television)

All American kicked off on The CW on October 10, 2018, inspired by NFL alum Spencer Paysinger’s own journey. Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) leaves South Crenshaw for Beverly Hills High, as culture shock hits at every practice. Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) pushes him to balance two worlds.

Tamia “Coop” Cooper (Bre-Z) brings real talk. Asher Adams (Cody Christian) fuels rivalry. The show explores themes of identity, family ties, and social divides. All American thrives on underdog hustle and tight crews—exactly the vibes that made Motorheads a hit. Motorheads fans will find the same raw energy and team-first spirit here.

All American is available on Netflix.

5) The Crossover (2023)

A still from The Crossover (Image via Disney)

The Crossover dropped on Disney+ on April 5, 2023, bringing Kwame Alexander’s novel to life. Twin phenoms Josh “Filthy” Bell (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan “JB” Bell (Amir O’Neil) trade lightning-fast plays and sibling heat on the hardwood. Coach Charles “Chuck” Bell (Derek Luke) demands grit and Crystal Bell (Sabrina Revelle) keeps the family pulse steady off court.

The show is a coming-of-age told through buzzer-beat highs and life’s hard hits. Every dribble, every swish, every showdown echoes bigger stakes. Motorheads fans will lock into that underdog throttle and found-family vibe. Both shows nail raw ambition, crew loyalty, and heart-pounding soundtracks—whether it’s engines firing or nets snapping. Relentless hustle from tip-off to final buzzer.

The Crossover is available on Disney+.

6) On My Block (2018)

A still from On My Block (Image via Netflix)

On My Block dropped on Netflix in March 2018, following four tight-knit teens—Monse, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar—as they dodge rival crews and chase hidden mysteries in Freeridge. The episodes deliver laugh-out-loud banter, pulse-quickening showdowns, and heart-tugging moments when loyalty really counts.

Monse brings fearless fire, Ruby’s sarcasm lands everytime, while Jamal’s goofy charm hides real courage. Meanwhile, Cesar’s loyalty gets pushed to the limit. Side characters—Jessica Marie Garcia’s sweet wisdom and Julio Macias’s unexpected warmth—round out the crew.

Motorheads fans will catch that same family-in-motion vibe and edge-of-your-seat energy. Both shows live for tight crews, wild stakes, and that unstoppable rush when everything clicks.

On My Block is available to stream on Netflix.

7) Zero Chill (2021)

A still from Zero Chill (Image via Netflix)

Zero Chill hit Netflix on March 15, 2021, blending figure skating finesse with hockey grit. The British teen drama centers on 15-year-old twins Kayla and Mac MacBentley, uprooted from Canada to Sheffield, England, after Mac earns a spot at the elite Hammarström Hockey Academy. While Mac chases his NHL dreams, Kayla grapples with leaving behind her skating partner and the life she knew.

Grace Beedie portrays Kayla, navigating new friendships and rivalries on the ice. Dakota Benjamin Taylor plays Mac, whose confidence is tested both on and off the rink. Jade Ma stars as Sky, a former skater facing her own challenges. The series, created by Kirstie Falkous and John Regier, offers ten episodes of family dynamics, ambition, and the pursuit of personal identity.

Fans of Motorheads will find familiar territory here—tight sibling bonds, high-stakes competition, and the pressure of chasing greatness in someone else’s wake. Zero Chill is streaming on Netflix.

Fans of Motorheads know the rush never quits. Seven wild rides await, each with its own spin on underdog grit and crew camaraderie.

