All American season 7 episode 12 ending explained: What did Jordan give up for Khalil?

All American season 7 episode 12 brings a lot of tension, and not only because it's the penultimate episode of the season. The latest episode, titled Don't Hate the Player, dives into the aftermath of the attack on Jordan, putting Cassius' secret and Khalil's guilt out in the open.

As Jordan navigates the fallout from the traumatic event, he finds comfort in having his twin Olivia around alongside Layla. Khalil, however, struggles with his overwhelming guilt about Jordan's situation. All the while, Jordan is dealing with his own hang-ups, thinking that Khalil would be better off without him.

However, with Liv and Layla's support, along with a talking-to from coach Bobby, Jordan makes a huge decision to give up the charges against Marqui for Khalil's sake. He wants Khalil to move on from what happened and concentrate on the better future he has been trying to build. However, Jordan and Cassius' growing friendship takes a major setback as he finds it hard to forgive the deceit.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 12. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 12 ending: Jordan drops the charges against Khalil's father, for Khalil's sake

While All American season 7 episode 11 left Jordan Baker's fate hanging after the stabbing incident, All American season 7 episode 12 confirms that he's alive and well. However, he faces several huge decisions in the aftermath of the attack, including what to do with the assailant.

Khalil and Jordan hash things out (Image via The CW)

While the episode doesn't explicitly confirm whether Khalil's father, Marqui, was the one who stabbed Jordan or if he asked someone else to do it, it's implied that Marqui is the mastermind of the attack. However, in All American season 7 episode 12, Jordan decides to drop the charges against Marqui for Khalil's sake.

It's his way of giving his young charge a chance to leave everything that's holding him back—his father's mistakes—and truly work towards a better future. Jordan also eases Khalil's confusion, reiterating to him that the Baker House is his house and that he's part of the family. However, Jordan dropping the charges has some consensus.

Jordan wants Khalil to put everything that happened behind him and stop blaming himself for things he couldn't control. He's also not allowed to miss a week of school, or else he would be grounded. Jordan also apologizes for not reaching out to Khalil sooner.

While he doesn't open up to Khalil about why he put off reaching out to him, he opens up about it to the pregnant Olivia, telling her that he thinks Khalil is better off without him. He is having second thoughts about whether what he did for Khalil, inviting him to the Baker House after Marqui was arrested, was the right thing for Khalil.

Khalil looks for revenge for Jordan in All American season 7 episode 12

Khalil wants revenge (Image via The CW)

Before Khalil and Jordan's reconciliation in All American season 7 episode 12, the two refused to contact each other. Khalil is busy trying to look for the people who stabbed Jordan and instead of going home to the Baker House, he's sleeping on Coop's couch. However, this is news to Coop, who thinks Khalil is going to school.

She later finds out what Khalil has been doing after Coach Bobby tells her that Khalil has been missing from practice for a week and sees a gun in Khalil's backpack. She also follows Khalil one night and finds him following gang members he thinks were involved in Jordan's attack.

Khalil wants revenge, and despite Coop's interference, he is not willing to accept any help. He's overwhelmed with guilt over what happened to Jordan, thinking that it happened because of him—because of his father. He wants to avenge Jordan and plans to shoot the guys dead, but Coop tells him of the error of his plans. The other guys could shoot him dead, too, but Khalil doesn't appear to be alarmed.

What changes his mind is Layla Baker, who has always offered her friendship to Khalil. She finds him at South Crenshaw's gym and tells him that she doesn't want him to leave. While Khalil doesn't know if Jordan could ever forgive him, he goes back to the Baker House with Layla's encouragement, ending with him and Jordan hashing out things.

Jordan tries to forgive in All American season 7 episode 12

Cassius and KJ at the Baker House in All American season 7 episode 12 (Image via The CW)

With Cassius' secret that he's Jordan's first cousin finally out in All American season 7 episode 12, Jordan isn't happy about it. Considering that they have developed some sort of friendship recently, Jordan feels betrayed by Cassius' bottom line and the ready why he moved to Beverly in the first place. He takes offense at Cassius' plans to destroy his father's legacy and their family.

Despite Olivia taking the news about their long-lost cousin in stride, Jordan finds it harder to accept Cassius and even KJ in the family. When Cassius and KJ arrive at the Baker House, with Liv's invitation, Jordan gives the guests the silent treatment. Moreover, despite Cassius trying to apologize to Jordan, the latter accuses him of being a liar.

He lashes out at Cassius and his evil plan to mess with the Bakers, and he ends up ripping the stitches on his stab wound. Cassius and KJ ultimately decide to leave and give Jordan space. However, they later return, with Cassius telling Jordan that KJ never knew about the secret plan.

If Jordan can't accept Cassius because of his mistakes, KJ doesn't deserve the same treatment. Jordan agrees and invites KJ to stay for dinner. But while he accepts KJ in the family and welcomes him in the end, he has a much harder time forgiving Cassius for trying to destroy his family and his father's legacy at Beverly. All American season 7 episode 12 ends with them still unable to patch things up.

Catch All American season 7 episode 12, along with the previous episode of the series, streaming on The CW.

