All American season 7 episode 10 ending explained: Who is Cassius and KJ's surprise visitor? A secret plan is unearthed

It's the last game of the season for Beverly Hills in All American season 7 episode 10, and they are currently on top of the rankings. But while the team is eager to continue their winning streak, Cassius wants to bench the starters to avoid any chance of them getting injured ahead of the playoffs.

While KJ is opposed to the idea and wants to play, Cassius' decision is final. KJ convinces him to let them play for at least half of the game, allowing them to chase a record. However, as the game starts getting rowdy and the opposing team gets physical, Cassius sees someone familiar in the stands who changes his tune.

Cassius and KJ get a surprise visit from Cassius' father, and his presence changes the game. Despite KJ's concerns that someone could get injured, Cassius doesn't care anymore and wants the team to get the record. It doesn't end up well for one of KJ's teammates. Meanwhile, as family problems start brewing in Beverly High, Khalil at Crenshaw gets some good news about his problems.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 10 ending: KJ's grandfather arrives with a bombshell secret

A surprise visit from Cassius' father, KJ's grandfather, stirs things up during Beverly High's last game of the season. All American season 7 episode 10 brings the action back on the field for the Beverly Eagles. They are currently at the top of the rankings after South Crenshaw's mess in All American season 7 episode 8.

KJ's grandfather in All American season 7 episode 10 (Image via The CW)

They don't need to win the game, so Cassius decides to bench the starters to avoid them getting injured. However, KJ advocates for them to get some game time and convinces Cassius to let them play at least half of the game. They are winning and are well on their way to clenching a record, but the game is starting to get rowdy.

The opposing team is starting to get annoyed with how the Eagles are dunking on them and is starting to get physical. KJ senses trouble brewing, and while Cassius is initially all about keeping the team away from injury, he brushes away KJ's concerns after spotting someone from the crowd.

Seeing that man in the stands puts Cassius on edge, and he starts focusing on one thing only—getting the record no matter what. While the Beverly Eagles manage to get the record, one of their teammates gets a hamstring injury. It could take months of recovery, and the playoff is just a week away, which doesn't bode well for the team for the rest of All American season 7.

The man in the crowd turns out to be Cassius' father, with whom he doesn't have a good relationship. KJ has invited him, thinking it could help patch his and Cassius' relationship, but he's in for a bombshell truth instead. At Cassius' office, his father is waiting, and their conversation hints at some secret plan Cassius doesn't want KJ to be involved in the first place.

KJ and Tori's relationship takes a turn in All American season 7 episode 10

KJ and Tori make it official (Image via The CW)

KJ and Tori have been somewhat inseparable since she found out that his relationship with Amina was fake, and they hooked up in All American season 7 episode 7. However, there are still no labels, and per KJ, in All American season 7 episode 10, Tori is not his girlfriend.

They continue hooking up, however. But when it comes to talking about his emotions, KJ tends to talk to Amina instead of Tori, which makes the latter feel offended. While she understands that KJ is not ready to put a label on their relationship, she tells him that she's not okay with their current dynamic, hinting that she wants something more with him.

Luckily for Tori, in All American season 7 episode 10, KJ finally decides that he wants to explore what he and Tori have. Instead of just sneaking around, he kisses Tori in front of everyone at school just before the big game—his way of making a statement about where he stands in terms of their relationship.

Khalil's gang problem ends in All American season 7 episode 10, thanks to Coop

Khalil gets good news (Image via The CW)

Khalil has been on edge after he almost got jumped by gang members in All American season 7 episode 9. And while everyone, including Jordan, Cassius, KJ, Darnell, and Spencer, rallied to support him that time, Khalil has issues asking for help. Like he tells Amina, he doesn't want anyone getting caught up in his mess, but Amina is insistent that he has people willing to help him.

In All American season 7 episode 10, Khalil hints that he's still getting threats from his father's gang members despite Spencer James telling them that he is off limits in episode 9. He thinks that the gang will corner him and make him pay for betraying his father, who is now in prison—it's only a matter of time.

However, Amina has always advocated for Khalil, and she enlists Coop's help to ease Khalil's problems. Coop ends up pleading Khalil's case to the matriarch of the crime family with Flip's help. While teaching Khalil a lesson about respect, which they say he didn't have towards his father when he refused to give him an alibi, Coop tells the woman that Khalil only seeks a better future for himself.

At the end of All American season 7 episode 10, Amina tells Khalil about a text from Flip, which appears to be some good news. It ends up with Khalil kissing Amina, but she gets offended when Khalil calls the kiss "being caught up in the moment." She wants him to notice her, not only because she's available. She tells Khalil that if he wants to be with her, he's going to have to work for it.

