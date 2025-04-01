All American season 7 episode 9 ending explained: Who won the Spencer James-hosted boys night out? Khalil & KJ vs. Jordan & Cassius

All American season 7 episode 9 brings drama, rivalry, and competition, but this time, it's outside of the football field. The episode also brought two of the OG All American characters—Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and Darnell Hayes (Da'Vinchi).

Seeing the tension between the rival coaches, South Crenshaw's Jordan Baker and Beverly's Cassius Jeremy, Spencer decides to host a boys' night out "with a competitive twist." Spencer has decided on the best grouping to help both individuals create a bond.

It's Jordan and Cassius vs. Khalil and KJ at the arcade, with Spencer offering two tickets for his game on Monday—club seats—for the winning team. From playing hoops to laser tag and axe throwing, it ends in a tie. And while deciding on the tie-breaker, someone suggests doing karaoke just as KJ goes onstage to serenade Tori.

Hearing KJ's rendition of Luther Vandross' A House Is Not a Home, Jordan and Cassius realize they couldn't win and forfeit the game, which means Khalil and KJ win at the night out and will be enjoying the best seats at Monday's game. Meanwhile, Khalil's and Coop's past continues to bother them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 9 ending: KJ and Khalil win Spencer James' game night

Jordan and Spencer in All American season 7 episode 9 (Image via The CW)

Daniel Ezra's Spencer James makes his debut as a guest star in All American season 7 episode 9, bringing along Da'Vinchi's Darnell Hayes. Reunited with Jordan Baker, the trio decides to bond over a "strip club crawl," also inviting Cassius to go with them.

However, while at the Baker House, Spencer changes their plan after seeing the escalating tension between Jordan and Cassius, as well as Khalil and KJ. Instead of going to strip clubs, he decides to host a boys' night out "with a competitive twist" at the arcade. He thinks it will help the four get their competitive, pent-up energy out of their system. The prize is two club seat tickets for his Monday game.

While Khalil and KJ try to team up with their respective coaches, Spencer shuts it down and picks the pairings instead. It ends up with Jordan teaming up with Cassius, Khalil with KJ, and Spencer with Darnell. In the first game, which is an arcade basketball game, Spencer and Darnell win. However, in the following games, only two teams are playing: Jordan and Cassius vs. Khalil and KJ.

The second game for them is axe throwing, which Khalil and KJ win. However, Cassius and Jordan become competitive during the third game—laser tag—which ends up with the two scoring the most points. With three games out of the way, with each team having one point each, they need a tie-breaker. Darnell suggests karaoke, and Cassius and Jordan agree.

KJ sings in All American season 7 episode 9 (Image via The CW)

But as the four of them—Jordan, Cassius, Darnell, and Spencer—stand to start karaoke, they see KJ take up the stage. He's dedicating a song to Tori, and as he belts out a rendition of A House Is Not a Home by Luther Vandross, the four gentlemen sit back down in defeat. They collectively agree that the boys will win that round.

And while the win isn't officially announced, their looks of defeat imply that KJ is winning karaoke. It means KJ and Khalil will be getting those club seat tickets, which they have been excited about since Spencer announced the prize.

Khalil and KJ find their 'people' in All American season 7 episode 9

Besides winning the boys' night games and the club seat tickets, both KJ and Khalil also won something far greater—they both found their community and people in All American season 7 episode 9.

Early in the episode, KJ opens up to Tori about being homesick and missing the rest of his family, especially his mom, who is living in a different state. He tells her all about his family members and all their quirks that he missed so much. However, at the end of All American season 7 episode 9, Tori lets him see that he has his people there as well.

Khalil in All American season 7 episode 9 (Image via The CW)

She points out that Jordan, Spencer, Darnell, and even Khalil can be KJ's people, too. For example, Jordan can be like the uncle who tells a lot of funny stories that he's been missing, or Khalil, the cousin who always finds a fight. It is then that KJ realizes that he's not all alone and that he has the family he's been looking for right in front of him.

Meanwhile, All American season 7 episode 9 shows Khalil that he has people behind his back, always ready to support and protect him. Since he didn't help his father stay out of jail, his father's gang members have been after him. In All American season 7 episode 8, gang-affiliated players of the opposing team purposely injured Yasi, causing them to forfeit the game after a brawl.

In All American season 7 episode 9, he sees people following him at the arcade, and while alone, the same people approach him with threats. However, the rest of the group is already at the Baker House. And just as chaos is about to start between Khalil and several gang members, KJ, along with Jordan, Spencer, Cassius, and Darnell, suddenly arrives.

They are rallying behind Khalil, showing him their support. Even Spencer stands up for Khalil against the gang members and tells them that he's off limits. He even name-drops Flip (played by Lahmard Tate), who is affiliated with the gang. The gang members decide to leave Khalil alone, and with Spencer's threat and unmistakable influence, it appears that they won't be bothering Khalil anymore.

All American season 7 episode 9 sees Coop decide if she's ready to move on and tell the truth or not

Coop in the flashback scene of Mo's death (Image via The CW)

Another character who is getting troubled by their past in All American season 7 episode 9 is Coop. After Amina leaves home for her grandparents in Baltimore in episode 8, Coop gets haunted by memories of Mo and her death. The flashbacks in her dreams show Mo aiming the gun at her, wanting to kill her.

All American season 7 episode 9's flashbacks also show how Coop tried to remind Mo about the good things she has done for the community and encouraged her to end her quest for revenge for her own good. But while it appeared that Mo realized the error of her ways when she put the gun down, she still tried to shoot Coop.

It shows how, despite Coop's attempt to de-escalate the situation, Mo decided to still kill her. Unfortunately for her, Kareem was there at the time, and before she could shoot Coop, he fired the gun straight at Mo, ending in her death. That said, at the end of All American season 7 episode 9, Coop finally decides that she owes Amina the whole truth about Mo's death, and she plans to tell her once she's home.

Moreover, All American season 7 episode 9 reveals that Olivia and Spencer are having twins. While Coop is unsure about being the twins' godmother when Spencer asks her the first time, she ends up agreeing to be the twins' godmother.

Catch All American season 7 episode 9, as well as all previous episodes, streaming only on The CW. New episodes arrive on the channel and on streaming every Monday night.

