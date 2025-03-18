All American season 7 episode 7 ending explained: Who broke up with who? Real and fake relationships end

Tension and drama rise in All American season 7 episode 7 as matters of the heart get complicated for a lot of the show's heroes. Titled Boom I Got Your Boyfriend, the latest episode forces Coop and Patience, as well as Amina and KJ, to confront their relationship status, leading to inevitable drama and breakups.

Ad

Coop and Patience finally admit to growing apart and decide to break up. But they are not the only ones facing relationship woes, Amina also ends her fake relationship with KJ after a complication with Tori. Meanwhile, Khalil, adjusting to his new living arrangement, is left to ponder about his own feelings after a heated conversation with Amina.

All American season 7 episode 7 highlights the characters' complex relationships and brings hard conversations about their real feelings front and center.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 7 ending: Coop and Patience break up

Patience and Coop in All American season 7 episode 7 (Image via The CW)

All American season 7 episode 7 finally brings up the difficult conversation that Coop and Patience had to have—where they stand in their relationship. Since Patience's surprise return in All American season 7 episode 6, the disconnect between the two has been apparent. Their long-distance relationship hasn't been as smooth as they initially believed, ending in their eventual breakup.

Ad

Adding to the strain are temptations that make handling a relationship from different cities even more complicated. Coop's new professor, Breonna, is getting a bit too close, to the point that they share a bottle of wine in her house while going over some notes. Meanwhile, Patience is rumored to be dating her co-star, and they are photographed having a good time together.

It doesn't help that Patience is cast for a play in London, and the production will need her to be there for at least ten months. Coop is happy for her, but she thinks Coop is too happy about them being too far away from each other. In All American season 7 episode 7, Coop gets a notification that they are approved for the lease of the apartment they've always wanted and thinks that it will be the turning point in her relationship with Patience.

Ad

However, a "B" grade in her coursework brings her to Breonna, where she admits to having love problems. Coop is honest about her feelings, including that maybe she and Patience have grown apart and that they are only trying to hold on to their relationship to preserve their past. Unknown to her, Patience is behind her and hears the confession, leading to them finally having the talk they need.

Patience and Coop's goodbye (Image via The CW)

Their conversation in All American season 7 episode 7 ends in a tearful but amicable breakup. They decide to split for good, which is an inevitability due to how disconnected they have been since Patience returned. They've grown apart during their long-distance relationship, and they have new things to focus on—Coop's law school and Patience's new production.

Ad

That said, they end things amicably and say that they will always have love for each other. A series of flashbacks from when they were younger and when their love was stronger play at the end of All American season 7 episode 7, paying tribute to their series-long romance.

Read more: All American season 6 recap

Amina ends her fake relationship with KJ in All American season 7 episode 7

While Coop and Patience's breakup in All American season 7 episode 7 is amicable, Amina and KJ find themselves caught in drama, despite their relationship being fake. During Amina's celebration of winning the Stu-Co presidency at the Baker House, KJ invites Tori and other students from Beverly.

Ad

Amina and KJ (Image via The CW)

From a fairly subdued party, it becomes a rowdy one with Tori's new playlist, booze that someone brought, and the game of 'shots or dare.' When it's Tori's time, she is dared to spend '7 minutes in heaven' with the hottest football player, and it's not surprising that she picks KJ. Their '7 minutes' in the bedroom ends up with them making out, with KJ and Tori without their shirts on, and that's how Amina walks in on them.

Ad

While her relationship with KJ is fake, she still feels a bit betrayed because everyone else thinks KJ is her boyfriend. It doesn't bode well for her that KJ is always seen hanging out with Tori, much less making out with her. So, she runs away, with KJ and Tori following behind. When Khalil sees what happened, he confronts KJ, and to keep things from escalating, Tori almost reveals to everyone that Amina and KJ's relationship is fake.

Ad

At the end of All American season 7 episode 7, Amina confronts KJ about what happened, but their conversation turns into a heated argument. KJ reminds her that they don't have a real relationship, to which Amina replies that they should end it and that they shouldn't have started it anyway. Despite their relationship being fake, the eventual breakup isn't as amicable as Coop and Patience's. It remains to be seen how the breakup will change their growing friendship.

Ad

Read more: Is All American season 6 on Netflix?

All American season 7 episode 7 ending: Is Amina and Khalil's friendship over?

Khalil in All American season 7 episode 7 (Image via The CW)

As her fake relationship implodes in All American season 7 episode 7, Amina is also forced to confront her feelings for Khalil. However, Khalil appears to be still clueless about everything, so when he asks Amina about the "lie" about her and KJ, she lashes out.

Ad

She accuses Khalil of not knowing his feelings because he won't kiss her, but he doesn't want someone else kissing her as well. Amina ends up walking out and leaving a bewildered Khalil. He asks her if it means that they are not friends anymore, but Amina doesn't stop to answer. Whether or not they remain friends is yet to be seen.

However, Khalil has a lot to figure out—his feelings for Amina and whether or not he's finally going to act on them and adjust to his new life at the Baker House, which he still feels he doesn't deserve. The latter doesn't appear to be much of a problem, as Layla Baker is there to remind him that he doesn't need to earn his keep at the Baker House, that there's a good reason why he's there.

Ad

Watch All American season 7 episode 7, along with previous episodes, on The CW. New episodes air every Monday at 8:00 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback