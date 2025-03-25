All American season 7 episode 8 ending explained? What happened to Amina? Are Coop and Preach ready to tell her the truth about Mo?

It's homecoming weekend at South Crenshaw in All American season 7 episode 8, promising some exciting celebrations, especially for Amina and Khalil. After winning the Stu-Co president in the last episode, Amina is also named Miss Crenshaw. Meanwhile, Khalil gets his first official game for the Eagles.

However, the joyous celebration gets a dampener as Amina discovers little snippets about her mom, Monique, aka Mo, before she died. She doesn't understand why Coop and her father, Preach, don't want to be honest with her about her mother or what happened the day she died.

So, at the end of All American season 7 episode 8, she takes matters into her own hands. Amina runs away from home in search of answers about Mo. She goes to her grandparents' house without telling Preach or Coop about it. Meanwhile, Khalil decides to take the blame for the squabble with the other team, putting him in the hot seat with Jordan.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 8: Amina leaves just before Preach and Coop decides to be honest about Mo

Amina is crowned Miss Crenshaw (Image via The CW)

Memories of her mom continue to pester Amina in All American season 7 episode 8, leaving her to do a drastic thing that will get her the answers she is looking for. With Preach and Coop hesitant to tell her the real story about what went down the day of her mother's death, she runs away from home to her grandparents without telling Coop or Preach in search of answers.

Mo's past and what went down between her and Coop have been a mystery to Amina. All she remembers is that her mom was a good mother and that she helped the community. She believes everyone is trying to bury the good things that her mom did before she died and only focuses on the bad ones. The official story she knows is that Mo tried to kill Coop, but Coop shot her in self-defense.

In All American season 7 episode 8, as the homecoming approaches, she discovers that, like her, Mo was once named Miss Crenshaw. When she asks Preach why they didn't tell her about her mom being Miss Crenshaw, he tells her that he didn't know. But Amina is suspicious that her father is lying, furthering her bugging questions about her mom.

With Khalil's encouragement, she asks Coop and Preach again to tell her the truth about what went down with her mom and her death. Throughout season 7, Amina has been trying to assert that she's grown and could handle herself, and she tells Preach and Coop the same—that she can handle the truth now. But the two are still hesitant to tell her.

Not being able to get answers from Coop and Preach, even after all this time, Amina decides to leave. The following morning, Coop is trying to convince Preach that it's time Amina knows what really happened with her mom, and it appears that Preach has relented. But as they open Amina's door to possibly tell her the truth about Mo, she is already gone.

But there's a note telling them that she went to her grandparents for answers. Whether or not she will get the full story from her grandparents is yet to be seen. How the true story about Mo will change Amina's relationship with Coop and Preach remains a mystery as well until the next episode.

Khalil's first official game in All American season 7 episode 8 ends in a squabble

Khalil in All American season 7 episode 8 (Image via The CW)

All American season 7 episode 8 starts with good news for Khalil—his hard work has paid off since he joined the South Crenshaw Eagles. He's been trying to prove that he deserves to be on the team, despite the mess that Marqui caused during his sudden return in All American season 7 episode 4. But with Marqui in prison and Khalil now living at the Baker House, things are starting to look hopeful.

Jordan manages to convince Coach Bobby that Khalil is ready to join the team on the field. While he was given one play before, episode 8 marks the first time Khalil officially joins the Eagles for a game. And while it didn't start as well as he hoped, plagued by the threats of his gang-affiliated friends, the first half of the game looks promising for the Eagles with Khalil's help.

However, during the game, one of the players from the other team, who was once Khalil's friend from the gang his father is connected with, purposely injures Yasi. During the break, the same player, along with his cronies, antagonizes Yasi, ending in a squabble joined by the rest of the team.

Khalil is trying to prevent his teammates from fighting, but as Yasi is about to smash his crutch to someone, Khalil takes it from him. However, when Jordan arrives to break the brawl, he only sees Khalil with the crutch in his hand, giving him a false idea that Khalil is about to hit someone with it. He lashes out and accuses Khalil of starting the chaos, which prematurely ended the game.

Khalil also takes the blame for starting the brawl and taking the heat off Yasi, which disappoints Coach Jordan. However, once he is back home, Layla knows the truth. She knows how important football and the game were for Khalil, and he wouldn't have jeopardized it for anything.

Khalil takes the blame (Image via The CW)

She thinks Khalil must have taken the blame from one of his teammates, and when she tells Jordan the same later, he, too, understands. It's all good between Jordan and Khalil at the end of All American season 7 episode 8, as he reminds the young man that he now has a community beside him.

All American season 7 episode 8 sees Elle Grant's return in more ways than one

All American season 7 episode 8 sees Sloane Avery's Elle Grant return, and not just as a guest star in the episode. Elle is headed for a comeback to the spotlight as well, following Layla Baker's encouragement. Earlier in the episode, Elle and Layla try to find the right singer for Elle's song, but Layla isn't impressed by anyone yet.

She starts to doubt herself, but with Coop's encouragement, she returns to the basics and has Elle sample the song she wrote. She ends up loving Elle singing the song and thinks she should come back not just as a songwriter but as the pop star she once was before people canceled her for her controversial opinions years ago.

However, Elle doesn't think it's wise for her and Layla's career. She also doesn't want to drag Layla down with her, thinking she will tank again because of what she said in the past. However, Layla thinks she deserves a part two, a second chance, and with her further encouragement, Elle agrees to return to being a performer.

Catch All American season 7 episode 8, as well as other previous episodes, on The CW. New episodes arrive every week at 5:00 pm PT on Mondays, only on The CW.

