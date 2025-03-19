All American season 7 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All American season 7 episode 8 is expected to be eventful after the tension and love drama in the previous episode. South Crenshaw High is anticipated to be on a high note as students prepare for the homecoming weekend, and there is some exciting news for both Khalil and Amina.

All American season 7 episode 8 will air on March 24, 2025, at 5:00 pm PT, only on The CW. In the next episode, titled Squabble Up, Khalil will finally get what he's been hoping for—a chance to show his skills on the field. Meanwhile, Amina winning the Stu-Co election also comes with another win—becoming Ms. South Crenshaw, but memories of her mother make for a somber mood.

The next episode is directed by Dawn Wilkinson, who previously directed episodes for the series, including the All American season 6's Draft Day.

When will All American season 7 episode 8 be released?

All American season 7 episode 8 will continue the show's weekly release on Monday nights. It means the next episode will air next Monday evening, March 24, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release timings can vary from one region to another. Please check the table below for the guide on the exact release dates and times when the next episode will air in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, March 24, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, March 24, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, March 24, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025

10:00 am

Please note that these release times have already accounted for daylight saving time.

Read more: When will new All American season 7 episodes release?

Where to watch All American season 7 episode 8

Like the previous 7 episodes of the sports drama, The CW is the only place to watch All American season 7 episode 8. It will first air on The CW channel on the scheduled release date before it arrives on streaming the next day. Those who can't catch the episode live on the channel can stream it via The CW website or the app on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Season 7 of the series is only available on The CW, but the past six seasons of All American are now available on Netflix.

A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 7

All American season 7 episode 7 saw Amina receive the news that she won the election and is now South Crenshaw's new Stu-Co president. At her friend's insistence, she held a party to celebrate, and Layla Baker offered the Baker House to hold the party. However, with KJ's attendance with Tori and some of the students from Beverly, who snuck some booze, the party turned a bit rowdy.

Through a game of truth or shots, KJ ended up with Tori in a bedroom for "7 minutes in heaven." They made out, and Amina walked in on them without their shirts on. Despite KJ and Amina's relationship being fake, she was still hurt by what happened and decided to end their fake relationship for good. She also lashed out at Khalil for being clueless about her feelings.

Meanwhile, All American season 7 episode 7 also saw the end of Coop and Patience's relationship. They finally talked after Patience overheard Coop's comment about how they had possibly already grown apart. They agreed that a lot had changed, including their priorities, and decided to split amicably.

What to expect in All American season 7 episode 8

All American season 7 episode 8 promises to be eventful, especially for Amina and Khalil. After winning and becoming South Crenshaw's Stu-Co President, she will also be Ms. South Crenshaw, but memories of her mother will hit her even more with her newest achievement.

Meanwhile, Khalil has been adjusting to his new life after his father's arrest. He's now living at the Baker House, and in the next episode, his football career at South Crenshaw will finally hit a turning point. Here's a sneak peek of what audiences can expect in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"It's homecoming weekend at South Crenshaw High; as part of a new tradition, Amina is named Ms. South Crenshaw, which brings up memories of her mother; Khalil prepares to play for the first time since making the football team."

Stay tuned for more All American season 7 news and updates as well as other anticipated shows as 2025 progresses.

