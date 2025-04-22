All American season 7 episode 11 ending explained: What happened to Jordan? A tragedy reveals long-kept secrets

All American season 7 episode 11 brings plenty of surprises and reveals long-buried secrets. It delivers the conclusion of the mystery teased early in the season, but was somewhat abandoned from the plot throughout the series until now. However, the revelation doesn't come without a price, and it's a life-and-death situation.

Ad

Jordan Baker gets stabbed and is in need of a blood transfusion for the surgery. But the problem is he has a rare AB-negative blood type, and his twin, Liv, is still hours away from the hospital. With no other family member in sight, the search for a blood donor to save his life opens up long-buried secrets of familial ties.

Meanwhile, what starts as a happy celebration for Khalil's 18th birthday is dampened by another unexpected visitor and the tragedy that follows.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 11. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 11 ending: Jordan was stabbed; Cassius reveals that they are "family"

All American season 7 episode 11 ends in a tragedy for Jordan Baker, which puts his fate in the series on the line. Instead of Khalil telling him the good news that he was able to stand up to his father, Khalil finds Jordan lying on the floor at South Crenshaw's gym. He's bloodied on the floor and is already unconscious, prompting Khalil to ask for help.

Ad

Jordan's life is on the line (Image via The CW)

In the next scene, audiences see Jordan at the hospital, with doctors and nurses fussing over him. He had a stab in the stomach, and it appeared deep, causing him to lose a lot of blood. Outside of the emergency room, Khalil, Amina, and Coop wait for news about Jordan. Layla Baker is now around, and as per Coop, she's in Elle's cabin, and there's no reception there. Meanwhile, Liv, his twin, is hours out.

Ad

KJ and Cassius arrive at the hospital after Amina shares the news about Jordan with KJ, just as the doctor comes out to share an update. It turns out that Jordan has lost a lot of blood, and he needs a blood transfusion for the surgery. However, he's AB negative, which is rare. His saving grace would be Liv, but she's still hours away from the hospital.

Cassius then volunteers. Cassius and KJ want to get tested to find out if their blood type matches Jordan's. To Khalil, Amina, and Coop's shock, he reveals that he and KJ are "family" to Jordan and that he's Jordan's first cousin. While it's new information for Khalil, Amina, and Coop, their real relationship with the Bakers is already out for audiences early in All American season 7 episode 11.

Ad

Who stabbed Jordan Baker in All American season 7 episode 11?

When Khalil saw Jordan bloodied and unconscious in All American season 7 episode 11, the suspect was no longer there. However, everything points to Khalil's father, Marqui. Coop also thinks that Marqui or any of his goons could have done it.

Marqui is out of prison (Image via The CW)

Marqui makes a surprise visit to Khalil at the Baker House for his birthday after he was jailed in All American season 7 episode 6. It turns out that the charges against him were dropped, although he's still in hot water with the police. His visit dampens Khalil's birthday party, but he manages to convince him to have dinner at their usual place as part of their tradition during Khalil's birthdays.

Ad

At the restaurant, Marqui promises that it's going to be different this time—he's going to find a real job with benefits. He wants Khalil back with him, but Khalil, while eager to have a relationship with his father, doesn't want to leave the Baker House. He tells Marqui that he wants to stay with Jordan. As the camera focuses on Marqui after Khalil's statement, anger is visible on his face.

Ad

Khalil gets surprises for his birthday in All American season 7 episode 11

Early in All American season 7 episode 11, Khalil gets a series of surprises as he celebrates his 18th birthday. It starts with Jordan hauling huge gold foil balloons with numbers 1 and 8, along with pancakes shaped into the letter K. While Khalil doesn't want the fuss of celebrating his birthday, Jordan insists that birthdays are always celebrated in the Baker House.

Ad

Jordan transforms the Baker House for Khalil's party, complete with decorations, games, and his favorite churros. All of it surprised Khalil, along with his special guests. His teammates are there, and Deion also surprises him. He is Khalil and Amina's friend who left for school, and according to Deion, Jordan paid for his plane ticket so he could visit Khalil on his 18th birthday.

Read more: All American season 6 recap

How is Cassius Jeremy related to Jordan Baker?

Cassius reveals his connection to the Bakers (Image via The CW)

After Frank's surprise visit in All American season 7 episode 10, Cassius is forced to admit the truth about their family's connection to the Bakers to KJ. Frank is Billy Baker's half-brother, the son Grandma Mary had put up for adoption. KJ is understandably upset about the secrecy.

Ad

Per Cassius, as he offers to get tested to become Jordan's blood donor, he and Jordan are first cousins, which makes Jordan KJ's uncle. As fans of the show might remember from All American season 7 episode 3, Jordan was looking for his long-lost uncle, who he said was put up for adoption but didn't go through. Instead, he grew up in the system.

Frank also confirms the story in All American season 7 episode 11, saying that he's had a hard life because Mary gave him up. Meanwhile, his half-brother, Billy, had a good life, which he is still resentful about. It turns out that the Jeremy family secret he was talking about in the previous episode was that he manipulated Cassius into fighting against the Bakers.

Ad

He wants the Baker legacy at Beverly wiped. He wants Cassius and KJ to avenge him—to make everyone know that the Jeremy family is better than the Bakers. However, his manipulation doesn't end well because Cassius and KJ are willing to cut ties with him just so his bitterness can't poison their family any longer.

Catch All American season 7 episode 11, as well as the previous episodes of the series, on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE