7 Suranne Jones movies and shows to watch if you loved her in Netflix’s ‘Hostage’

In the new Netflix show Hostage, Suranne Jones stars as Prime Minister Abigail Dalton. After the British Prime Minister's husband gets abducted, both the Prime Minister and the President must work together to conquer threats and make an impossible choice.

Ad

Alongside Julie Deply, Suranne Jones plays a crucial role in Hostage. She exudes weight and edge to the show with her powerful persona and chemistry with Julie Deply's character. Fans loved her playing the bold prime minister in the Netflix series.

But her career stretches far beyond this role. Suranne Jones is known for her many other performances, including Doctor Foster and Vigil.

Vigil to Unforgiven: 7 Best Suranne Jones movies and shows to watch if you loved her in Netflix’s Hostage

1) Vigil (2021 - )

Ad

Trending

Vigil (Image via Prime Video)

The show follows the local police clash, who, with the British security services and the Navy after a fishing trawler goes missing and a submarine crew member dies. Suranne Jones plays DCI Amy Silva, who investigates the death of a crew member and uncovers a deeper threat tied to national security.

Ad

Also starring Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, and Martin Compston, the show blends isolation, pressure, and political intrigue into sharp suspense, much like Hostage.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2) Doctor Foster (2015 - 2017)

Doctor Foster (Image via Prime Video)

Created and directed by Mike Bartlett, Doctor Foster stars Suranne Jones as Dr Gemma, who suspects her husband is having an affair. As she proceeds to investigate further, she unravels a betrayal that goes beyond her imagination.

Ad

Like Hostage, the show is focused on a woman under pressure, much like Prime Minister Dalton. However, it is more about a family drama.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) Save Me (2018-2022)

Save Me (Image via Amazon)

The show is directed by Lennie James, who also stars in the leading role. Surrane Jones joins the cast as Claire McGory, the mother of a teenage girl who had gone missing. As the couple goes to extreme lengths to find their daughter, the story unfolds gradually.

Ad

Save Me showcases desperation and familial crisis, which resonates with Abigail’s situation, where she must choose her public duty.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

4) The Secret of Crickley Hall (2012)

The Secret of Crickley Hall (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Suranne Jones, Tom Ellis, and Douglas Henshall in the leading roles, The Secret of Crickely Hall is a television adaptation by Joe Ahearne. The show is a supernatural drama spanning between the present and 1943. It focuses on a family coping with loss, disappearance, and haunted memories after a child goes missing. Suranne plays Eve, a mother seeking answers about the entire situation.

Ad

Though the genre is primarily supernatural, it is also about a woman facing unknown threats to her family. This echoes the emotional force behind Abigail’s leadership in Hostage.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) Unforgiven (2009)

Unforgiven (Image via Prime Video)

Unforgiven stars Suranne Jones as Ruth Slater, who is released from prison after 15 years. As if the thought of starting over after spending half of her life in prison wasn't intimidating enough, society tests her right to redemption when she gets out.

Ad

In Hostage, Abigail fights political betrayal. However, Ruth fights societal judgment in Unforgiven. Both exist on the edge in a world suspicious of second chances.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) Gentleman Jack (2019-2022)

Gentleman Jack (Image via Prime Video)

Set against a backdrop of 19th-century England, it stars Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, who returns to her ancestral home in Halifax, West Yorkshire, Shibden Hall. She then tries to resolve and make some significant changes to bring it back to life.

Ad

Also starring Sophie Rundle, Gentleman Jack centers on Anne battling conventions. Meanwhile, Abigail deals with political chaos. In a way, both characters fight power differentials and social constraints.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

7) Single Father (2010)

Single Father (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Sam Miller, Single Father follows Dave, who loses his partner and suddenly becomes the single parent of his young children. Suranne plays Sarah, his late partner’s best friend, who later grows close to Dave romantically.

Ad

Abigail balances public and family roles under pressure. But in Single Father, Sarah navigates grief and shifting relationships with quiet resilience.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Other Suranne Jones TV shows and movies to watch are Maryland, I Am, Christmas Carole, Vanity Fair, and Gone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More