7 Taraji P. Henson movies and shows to watch if you liked her in Netflix's Straw

Taraji P. Henson portrays Janiyah Wiltkinson, a single mother, in the latest Netflix movie, Straw. This psychological thriller, released on June 6, 2025, was directed by Tyler Perry. It follows a single mother, Janiyah, as she navigates a series of tragic events while looking after her ill daughter, Aria.

Taraji P. Henson conveys emotional vulnerability and strength simultaneously in the movie. Her acting transforms what could have been a stereotypical thriller into a profound story of maternal love and sacrifice.

The various twists help the audience resonate with the anguish and pain portrayed on screen. For fans of her compelling work in Straw, here are seven other movies and shows that showcase Taraji P. Henson's versatile acting skills.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

Empire, Hidden Figures, The Colour Purple, and four other Taraji P. Henson movies and shows to watch if you liked her performance

1) Empire (2015–2020)

A still from the series (Image via Amazon Price)

This series made Taraji P. Henson a household name, earning her worldwide critical acclaim. Running for six seasons, it follows the Lyon Family, which owns a big music company. Henson plays Cookie Lyon, the ambitious matriarch who returns from imprisonment to reclaim her company share.

Taraji P. Henson's portrayal of the fierce Cookie showcases a self-made woman who refuses to be downplayed by her people. Additionally, her chemistry with the ensemble cast, including Terrence Howard and Jussie Smollett, adds more nuance to the narrative.

In various instances, her ability to deliver dramatic moments and comedic relief made her performance memorable on television.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Hidden Figures (2016)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

In Hidden Figures, Taraji P. Henson portrays Katherine Johnson, the exceptional mathematician whose calculations and her two friends helped launch America's first space missions.

The biographical movie showcases her ability to portray actual genius with rawness and dignity. The film highlights Henson's dramatic range as she navigates workplace challenges, family obligations, and history-changing scientific discoveries.

Her screen time showcases complex mathematical concepts, which are particularly mind-bending.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) The Color Purple (2023)

A still from the film (Image via Amazon Prime)

Henson plays the popular role of Shug Avery in this film. She brings her magical interpretation of this beloved character from Alice Walker's popular story.

The film allows her to showcase her singing talents alongside her acting skills. She plays the confident and provocative singer who becomes a source of Celie's evolution and self-discovery.

Taraji P. Henson fills the character with charisma, vulnerability, and wisdom, creating a role that is a catalyst for transformation and resilience.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Hustle & Flow (2005)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

In the eccentric drama, Hustle & Flow, Taraji P. Henson played Shug alongside Terrence Howard. The film's premise follows a pimp trying to develop a name in the rap music industry. Henson portrays one of the women in his life who supports his ambitions despite their toxic relationship.

Her performance brings empathy to a character who could have been stereotypical, instead creating a woman with her own dreams, agency, and complex motivations.

Taraji P. Henson displays her ability to find truth in complex situations, showing Shug's strength, loyalty, and vulnerability in equal measure.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Baby Boy (2001)

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Baby Boy brought Taraji P. Henson's breakthrough in the entertainment industry. She plays the role of Yvette alongside Tyrese Gibson in a movie that explores different variations of modern masculinity.

This story explores various depths of life, including self and relationships in urban America. Henson plays a young mother struggling to make a living for herself and her child, and her portrayal of the character showcases her organic screen presence.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Think Like a Man (2012)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

In Think Like a Man, Taraji P. Henson plays Lauren, a successful career woman who struggles with long-term relationships and dating. The film's premise follows the story of a woman navigating her life through Steve Harvey's relationship advice book. Her acting nuances bring comedic relief and inspiration to the film.

Henson creates a contrasting character who is professionally satisfied and personally vulnerable, making Lauren's journey toward love exciting and something the viewers look forward to.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) What Men Want (2019)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

This movie gave Taraji P. Henson a platform to portray an eccentric role. She plays a sports agent who acquires the supernatural power to hear men's thoughts and secrets.

The movie serves as a vessel to pour in her comedic talents while addressing themes of gender roles in professional settings and the workplace.

Henson voices an ambitious and driven character who learns and unlearns crucial lessons about relationship dynamics and authenticity in both professional and personal fields.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Straw is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More