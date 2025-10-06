7 Unanswered Questions After Alice in Borderland Season 3

Alice in Borderland concluded its third season with a finale that left fans pondering what they had witnessed. The Netflix series brought Ryōhei Arisu's tale to a close after three intense seasons. Yet the conclusion opened more doors than it closed. The series placed survivors of near-death experiences in a mysterious realm between life and death. They competed in deadly games for a chance to go back to the living world.

The third season revealed that escaping once failed to guarantee freedom. Players could be pulled back into the rough and competitive environment. The show blended elements of a survival drama with those of a psychological thriller. It kept audiences on edge throughout its run. As the credits rolled on the last episode, fans were left with questions that required answers. The mysteries surrounding the Boderlands remain unsolved.

7 unanswered questions left after watching the third season of Alice in Borderland

1) The train game solution remains hidden

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Netflix)

Alice in Borderland built its reputation on games with small clues. Players needed sharp minds to decode the clues and survive. The Runaway Train game presented a puzzle that audiences never saw solved entirely.

Yuzuha Usagi's team believed they had figured out the rule. Their confidence proved lethal when they realized their mistake. Yet Arisu's team somehow managed to survive this nightmare situation.

The game consists of eight train cars, with four holding toxic gas. The order appeared random, with no clear pattern. Birds inside the vehicles might have displayed different behaviours. The train walls could have contained slight hints. But the show never revealed how Arisu cracked the rule. This omission stands out because Alice in Borderland usually breaks down its game solutions.

2) Banda's selection process defies logic

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ Netflix)

Sundato Banda became a Citizen of the Borderlands after the second season. His boredom with new players drove him to create an event. He brought back former contestants, including Arisu. Banda claimed Arisu was the most prominent player among all survivors. This assessment appears questionable when examined in light of the evidence. Other players displayed greater or equal skills during their games.

Shutaro Chishiya showed remarkable strength and intelligence. He competed directly against Banda in the Jack of Hearts game. Yet Chishiya was not chosen as a returning player.

Alice in Borderland never explained how Banda's resurrection powers worked. The criteria for selecting players are unexplained. Some chosen participants had lower survival rates than those who were left behind in the past. Banda's sadistic nature might explain bringing back weaker players. Still, the mechanics of his potential require clarification.

3) Ryuji's death wish makes little sense

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@Netflix)

The third season introduced Ryuji Matsuyama as a new character. His obsession with death drove his actions throughout the season. He entered the Boderlands, bringing Usagi along for his research.

Alice in Borderland depicted him desperately trying to survive every game. He fought hard to live despite claiming he wanted to comprehend death. His student died in an accident that took a toll on his conscience. Guilt seemed to fuel his intense impulses. Yet his last choice to die contradicts his survival instincts.

If he really wanted to end his life, simpler methods existed in the real world. His research would turn useless after his demise. Nobody could benefit from knowledge trapped in a dead man's head. His behavior toward Usagi crossed several boundaries on multiple occasions.

When he learnt she loved Arisu, death turned into his escape. But one question lingers about his backstory. How did he avoid the results for his student's death?.

4) Pregnancy in the Borderlands breaks rules

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@Netflix)

Alice in Borderland established that injuries in the Borderlands affected actual bodies. Akane lost her leg in the games and worked up without it. Death in the game meant permanent death. These rules seemed absolute until Usagi's pregnancy complicated everything.

She endured extreme physical trauma during the competitions. Falls, near drownings, and constant stress should have killed the pregnancy. Yet the baby survived all these ordeals. The timing of when the baby is counted as a player creates confusion.

Only in the last round did anyone notice an extra player. Either everyone missed it earlier, or the baby was not included in the past count. The series never addressed how pregnancy works in this constrained space. Usagi did not even know she was pregnant during the games. Her body took damage that would typically cause trouble for an unborn child. Alice in Borderland needed to explain this inconsistency.

5) The watchman's true purpose remains unclear

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@Netflix)

Ken Watanabe appeared as the Watchman in the last episode. This mysterious figure claimed to look after the space between life and death.He referred to Arisu as human, suggesting he was something else entirely.

Alice in Borderland implied the Watchman did more than watch. Shortly after Banda died, the Watchman said he wasn't prepared. This statement suggested the Watchman controlled who lived and died. His powers exceeded just observation. He seemed to pull strings behind the scenes. The Watchman's interest in Arisu felt substantial but unexplained.

6) The Joker card breaks established patterns

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@Netflix)

Every card in Alice in Borderland represented a game or person. This system provided structure to the deadly competitions. When Arisu asked if the Watchman was the Joker, the answer confused everything. The Watchman said the Joker was not a person at all.

It was just a card. This revelation contradicts the entire framework of the show. All other cards are connected to challenges or human representatives.

The Joker stands alone as an exception. Alice in Borderland did not explain this unique status. Someone has sabotaged the card-based system. The creators of this deadly game remain unknown. Their motivations stay hidden. The Joker's real nature could unlock comprehension of the Boderlands.

7) Memories and future disasters hint at more

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@Netflix)

The ending displayed other survivors in therapy with Arisu. Characters like Akane and Chishiya did not recognize him in the beginning. Their memories of the Boderlands seemed to vanish. But Usagi and Arisu eventually remembered everything.

Alice in Borderland suggested that others might also regain their memories. Rizuna Ann retained her memories from the beginning. His early death in the Boderlands might explain this difference. The Watchman warned Arisu about an impending catastrophe. Earthquakes struck America, Japan, and other countries.

Many more people would soon enter the Boderlands. The final sequence displayed an American waitress called Alice. This setup teases potential future narratives in separate locations.

Alice in Borderland concluded mysteriously. The series answered some questions while creating new ones. These unresolved elements will fuel viewer discussion for ages. Whether intentional or not, the ambiguity keeps the story alive beyond its concluding episode.

