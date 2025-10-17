9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 3 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 3 release date is Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on ABC. Episode 3, titled Forces of Nature, continues the story immediately after the cliffhanger ending of episode 2, where Captain Don Hart is struck by lightning during a rescue.

The episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu starting Friday, October 24, 2025. The story progresses with new emergency missions while highlighting personal conflicts in the Hart family and rising tension within Station 113.

When does 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones

9-1-1: Nashville (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 3 of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 airs on ABC as part of its weekly release schedule. The episode premieres following the same programming slot as the previous two episodes.

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 PM October 23, 2025 Mountain Time (MT) 7:00 PM October 23, 2025 Central Time (CT) 8:00 PM October 23, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 PM October 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 1:00 AM October 24, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 2:00 AM October 24, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 6:30 AM October 24, 2025 Philippine Time (PHT) 9:00 AM October 24, 2025 Australian Eastern Time (AET) 12:00 PM October 24, 2025

How many episodes are left in 9-1-1: Nashville season 1?

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 is expected to feature 10 episodes. With episode 3 coming next, there will be seven more episodes remaining in the season. The series is following a weekly rollout pattern similar to the flagship 9-1-1 series.

Brief recap of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 2

Still from the trailer of 9-1-1: Nashville (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Episode 2, titled Hell and High Water, continues the tornado disaster storyline introduced during the series premiere. Station 113 is dispatched to a dangerous rescue at a damaged water tower where a man is stranded high above the ground. The rescue requires teamwork between Don Hart, Ryan Spencer, and Blue, who must navigate falling debris and unstable conditions.

Meanwhile, Ryan faces personal conflict when his wife Sam appears at the station with divorce papers. Blue continues to adjust to life at Station 113 after being brought back into Don’s life by Dixie. Tension rises between Blythe and Dixie over Blue’s future and upbringing.

The episode ends with a dramatic turn when Don is struck by lightning while assisting with the rescue. He collapses on-site and is rushed to the hospital in critical condition, leaving the team without its captain.

Major events to expect from 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 3

Ryan steps in as acting captain: With Don hospitalized and unable to lead Station 113, Ryan assumes command of the team. His leadership skills are tested under pressure as he balances rescue operations and unresolved personal issues.

With Don hospitalized and unable to lead Station 113, Ryan assumes command of the team. His leadership skills are tested under pressure as he balances rescue operations and unresolved personal issues. High-risk bridge rescue drive the plot: Episode 3 focuses on a major emergency involving a child trapped inside a trailer hanging from a bridge outside Nashville. The rescue demands precise coordination under unstable conditions that threaten to worsen.

Episode 3 focuses on a major emergency involving a child trapped inside a trailer hanging from a bridge outside Nashville. The rescue demands precise coordination under unstable conditions that threaten to worsen. Hart family tension continues: Blythe visits Dixie to discuss Blue’s wellbeing and future. Their strained relationship resurfaces unresolved conflict from the past as both attempt to influence Blue’s decisions.

Blythe visits Dixie to discuss Blue’s wellbeing and future. Their strained relationship resurfaces unresolved conflict from the past as both attempt to influence Blue’s decisions. Blue faces a turning point: Blue must decide whether to continue working with Station 113 in Don’s absence. His choices are likely to shape future dynamics within the team.

Cast of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 3

The main cast continues in episode 3:

Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart

as Captain Don Hart Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart

as Blythe Hart Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Dixie Hart

as Dixie Hart Michael Provost as Ryan Spencer

as Ryan Spencer Hailey Kilgore as Cammie Ward

as Cammie Ward Juani Feliz as Sam Spencer

as Sam Spencer LeAnn Rimes as Jo

as Jo Hunter McVey as Blue Hart

The series follows first responders in Nashville as they face disasters while balancing personal conflicts. 9-1-1: Nashville maintains a character-driven storyline featuring emergency challenges and family drama.

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 3 continues the story with major consequences after Don’s near-fatal accident. With seven episodes left, the series progresses with new developments involving the Hart family, leadership changes at Station 113, and escalating emergency scenarios.

