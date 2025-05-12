"A different Aunt energy" — D'Arcy Carden shares how playing Phoebe changed her life in The Handmaid's Tale

Despite The Handmaid's Tale nearing its end, new characters who will be instrumental in the Gilead revolution are still being introduced. Aunt Phoebe, portrayed by The Good Place alum D'Arcy Carden, is one such character who was introduced in the seventh episode of the show's final season, released on May 6, 2025.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

In the initial moments of her character's introduction, it is difficult for the audience to tell on whose side she is. However, when she smuggles June and Moira into one of Gilead's facilities, it becomes clear that she is aiding Mayday and the revolution.

D'Arcy Carden's interview with Gold Derby was published the same day Aunt Phoebe's character debuted in The Handmaid's Tale season 6. In the interview, Carden spoke about the joy of being part of a show she admired for years.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, she discussed the complex nature of her character, noting how quickly the audience might judge her, only to re-evaluate those judgments shortly after. She said:

"You think she's one thing and then pretty quickly you realize she's something else. I love a twist: I love watching a twist, I love being a part of a twist. I do feel like Phoebe has a different Aunt energy than maybe the Aunts we're used to, so there is a little bit of, 'Who is this?' But I didn't want to give it all away, obviously, in the first scene. I had a point of view of what I thought Phoebe was, but I know she's a piece of a huge puzzle."

Ad

D'Arcy Carden on getting to play Aunt Phoebe in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

Ad

In the interview mentioned before, actress D'Arcy Carden revealed what a "gigantic fan" she is of The Handmaid's Tale. She also highlighted that playing a character like Aunt Phoebe was something she would have never dreamt of, which urged her to do her best in her portrayal. She said:

"I definitely wouldn't have dreamed of getting to play a character like Phoebe. It's such phenomenal storytelling and character development, and I'm just always blown away by the show. It's such an opportunity, when you get a character like this on a show, not to waste it."

Ad

Carden also spoke about finally resolving her curiosity regarding the show's actors' compartmentalizing their professional and personal lives while exploring extremes in the dystopian series. Talking about not taking the on-set experiences "home with you," Carden said:

"This is a cast of fantastic, master actors that leave it on set. And I even mean, leave it in the scene. Not to say there's anything good, bad, wrong, whatever with any sort of method of acting. But it does make for a very enjoyable day to be able to chitchat and goof around and dance and sing and play with your castmates, and then, when it's time, drop into what you've got to drop into."

Ad

How did Aunt Phoebe help June and Moira in The Handmaid's Tale episode 7?

Ad

After June decided to be part of Mayday's mission again in episode 7 of The Handmaid's Tale, Commander Lawrence smuggled June and Moira into Gilead at the back of his car trunk. This was as per June's plan of attacking the commanders on Serena and Commander Wharton's wedding day.

While Lawrence spoke with Aunt Lydia and ordered her to go to Washington, DC, to prevent any problems, Aunt Phoebe, who is part of Mayday, helped June and Moira out of the car trunk. She then safely transported them inside the Aunt facility.

Ad

The next episode of The Handmaid's Tale will be released on Hulu on May 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More