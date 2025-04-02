"A disappointment": Fans disappointed as Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 fails to impress them 

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 premiered on Disney+ on April 1, 2025. The episode, titled Art for Art's Sake, focused on Matt Murdock as he got back into the vigilante mould once more to track down Muse. The episode also packed in more drama in regards to Wilson Fisk as he tried his best juggling mayoral duties while also maintaining his secret criminal life.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 to be mentioned below. Reader's discretion is advised.

While Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 did feature a lot of Daredevil action and Fisk drama, it ultimately failed to impress fans, who walked away from the episode and had their own complaints about it. With the episode bringing a close to Muse's storyline in the show, many fans felt disappointed by the way the villain's story ended in the show.

Many fans also felt that this latest episode felt very choppy, a result of the restructuring the show went through behind-the-scenes. Following its premiere, many took to the online platform X to share their grievances about the latest episode and their opinions on it as well. Here are some of the reactions:

"Episode 7 was a disappointment for Muse, he got a buildup for mysterious characteristics only to be killed like that. The writers at Disney need to be replaced," said one fan.

"You can definitely tell this one was heavily reworked and stitched together to point the season in the direction the new creative team wants to go," said another fan.

"I’ll be honest… After the excellent run this shows had. Episode 7 fell a bit flat for me. Still good overall, but once Muse started talking, he became painfully generic, and his scenes with Heather were well… not acted the best. Fight scene was cool tho," opined one fan.

"MUSE IS DEAD ??! ALREADY ??! I WANTED MORE OF THAT FREAK OMGGG NOOO," shared another disappointed fan.

"Daredevil EP 7 this episode needed more time in the oven. The high point is the Daredevil vs Muse in the fight last episode. This episode squanders all that right away. I have no words. I know this show was Frankenstein together but that's no excuse. Every other episode is mid," said another fan.

"Daredevil Born Again is so mid guys! Like we’re 7/9 episodes in and nothing has happens really… it’s honestly been a huge waste of time. Eps 2-5 we’re all basically empty episodes held together with surface level dialogue," shared one fan.

"Episode 7 was just alright. Felt a bit rushed and the fight between Daredevil and Muse kinda sucked. Ending was pretty interesting," shared another fan.

"BRING BACK HOUR LONG #DAREDEVIL EPISODES!" said one fan.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 is currently available to stream on Disney+ in the United States of America, including the other regions the service is available. The episode released on April 1, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.

However, to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost. New customers can avail Disney+ subscription starting $9.99 per month.

A new episode of the series premieres every Tuesday.

For further updates, stay tuned.

