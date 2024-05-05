A Gentleman in Moscow episode 6, The Fall recap: What happened to Alexei Nachevko? 

The sixth episode of A Gentleman in Moscow, titled "The Fall," was released on Paramount Plus on May 3, 2024. Among a list of other revelations made in the latest episode of the series was a detail that left the viewers a bit worried. This detail was concerning a character that did not predominantly feature in the show but yet was an important part of the narrative.

The character in question is Alexei Nachevko, who is the newly appointed Minister of Culture in A Gentleman in Moscow. As the recent events of the latest episode suggest, the character is presumably dead. This piece of news has quite naturally devasted the fans of the character, who are hoping that the presumption is untrue.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers for A Gentleman in Moscow episode 6. Please read at your discretion.

What fate did Alexei Nachevko meet towards the end of A Gentleman in Moscow?

Jason Forbes's character in A Gentleman in Moscow is presumably dead (Image via Getty)

As mentioned previously, recent events in A Gentleman in Moscow suggest that Minister of Culture Alexei Nachevko is dead. During a brief conversation between Anna Urbanova and Osip Glebnikov, it was insinuated that Nachevko had been taken care of "permanently."

The audience figured that the "permanent" solution implied the killing of Nachevko, who must have been outed by someone who came to know about his sexuality. Given how taboo the concept was to those around him, the audience deduced that he was dealt with strictly following the revelation, which involved killing him.

Anna Urbanova's career does not seem to exhibit any redeeming qualities

By Episode 6 of A Gentleman in Moscow, it seems like Anna Urbanova's lucrative acting career has reached a point of no return. Urbanova, who used to be the biggest star Russia had ever seen once upon a time, is reduced to a commoner now. The realization hit her when Osip failed to recognize her when she revealed her name. Additionally, she has not been featured in any projects in the last decade, which could help her redeem her career.

Alexander Ilyich Rostov leaves The Metropol Hotel for the first time in 25 years

After his daughter Sofia falls down a flight of stairs and sustains a head injury, Rostov is forced to leave the Metropol Hotel for the first time in 25 years to tend to his daughter's injuries. He manages to take his daughter to safety without being detected by the authorities, seek help, and come back.

The hotel authorities also helped Rostov with his efforts. After all, he had been staying there for such a long time, which resulted in them having some form of mutual understanding. Even though they saw him leaving in front of their eyes, none of them said a word when people from the Red Army arrived. They behaved as if nothing had happened.

Osip Glebnikov appears to be more of an ally than an enemy

Alexander Ilyich Rostov is a prisoner and Osip Glebnikov is the jailer. So, quite naturally the two are expected to share a restrained relationship. But by the end of episode 6 of A Gentleman in Moscow, the audiences get to see that it is exactly the opposite. In fact, the two appear to be friends.

Unless that is not the case then Osip would not have turned a blind eye to Rostov's presence in the hospital with his injured daughter. He knew Rostov broke the law and would be heavily penalised for the same. But, despite being his jailer he decides against reporting him.

The next episode of A Gentleman in Moscow will be released on Paramount Plus on Friday, May 10, 2024.