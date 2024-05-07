A Man in Full soundtrack: The definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Based on the 1998 novel by Tom Wolfe, A Man in Full was released by Netflix on May 2, 2024. The show follows a business tycoon who will go to any length to protect his empire after he is faced with a sudden bankruptcy.

As per Netflix, the synopsis for the limited series reads:

"Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble."

Despite being a corporate drama, the series features a memorable soundtrack with tasteful music choices peppered throughout the episodes. The haunting score is composed by Craig DeLeon and was also released as an album on April 26, featuring 28 instrumental tracks heard in the show.

Two songs heard in the very first episode of A Man in Full are by the iconic singer Shania Twain, who makes an appearance in the show to perform those songs live for the characters. Besides her, a mix of vintage music and modern hip-hop hits make up the soundtrack for this Netflix series.

Shania Twain, ABBA, and others - Every song featured on A Man in Full

Episode 1

Following an extravagant birthday celebration, Charlie Crocker's business empire is unexpectedly threatened as those in his circle grapple with their own crises.

Man! I Feel Like a Woman! by Shania Twain

TALK'N THAT SH*T! (Single Version) by Killer Mike

You're Still the One by Shania Twain

Shakin' All Over by The Guess Who

The Life I Lead by David Tomlinson

Buss It by Helena

Devil's Whisper by Raury

Episode 2

Charlie hurries to impress a potential investor while Roger focuses on his inaugural criminal case. Meanwhile, Raymond endeavors to turn a setback into a settlement.

Explosion by Eli "Paperboy" Reed

Good Man by Raphael Saadiq

Money, Money, Money by ABBA

Boom Boom by John Lee Hooker

I'll Be Your Man by Anna Calvi

God's Gonna Cut You Down cover

Episode 3

The unfolding of a startling scene ignites tensions at Turpentine, while Roger's hopes of aiding Conrad suffer a setback. Meanwhile, former acquaintances reunite at a charity gala.

Big Bad John by Jimmy Dean

All of Me by Billie Holiday

Aria and Variations by The Swingle Singers

Episode 4

Conrad adapts to his new circumstances, while Raymond embarks on a significant risk. On the other hand, Charlie discovers resilience following surgery, only to be confronted once more by his persistent financial troubles.

Thoughts by Danielle Ponder

Butterfly (Malik Djoudi Remix) by Leonie Pernet

You Don't Mess Around with Jim by Jim Croche

Everybody Needs a Friend by Chyvonne Scott

If I Catch You by Tobe Nwigwe feat. Coast Contra

Episode 5

As his choices narrow, Charlie contemplates accepting a questionable deal. Conrad's fate remains uncertain regarding bail. Meanwhile, Raymond's manipulative tactics begin to lose traction.

In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad) by Merle Haggard & The Strangers

Episode 6

Roger vigorously seeks justice during Conrad's trial as Raymond takes advantage of his enemy's vulnerability. Following a riveting press conference, Charlie battles to safeguard his interests.

Shakin' All Over by The Guess Who

Carmen, Act 1: Quand je vous aimerai?...L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Habanera) by Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, Chœurs de l'Opéra national de Paris & Paris Opera Orchestra

All episodes of A Man in Full are currently available to stream on Netflix.

