Episode 4 of Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 will premiere on April 15, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama, Sophie, focuses on an Army Lieutenant who goes missing while at base. The case gets complicated when it is revealed that aside from the abduction, there is a dangerous weapons trade happening. The MPU races against time to save the victim and uncover a web of military crime.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit debuted in 2023. It follows Scott Cann's Detective Jason Grant and Dania Ramirez's Captain Nikki Batista of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit. The duo was married and got divorced after their son went missing. Ryan Broussard plays Mike Sherman, another detective and Nikki's current husband.

In season 3, episode 2, Nikki lost her life in an altercation with the mob boss, Charles McGannon. Jason and Mike continue to work together, investigating cases and trying to keep Nikki's legacy alive in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3.

When will Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3 be released?

As stated above, the fourth episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 will be released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The release timing varies in different regions due to the time zones. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 15, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time April 15, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time April 15, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time April 15, 2025 9 p.m.



Where to watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3?

Alert: Missing Persons Unit will premiere Season 3, episode 4, Sophie on Fox, April 15, 2025, at 9 PM EST. The episode can be streamed on Hulu the following day. The series will have new episodes on Fox every Tuesday at 9 PM.

Viewers with FuboTV, Hulu+ LiveTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV have access to the latest episode of the show, as these platforms also offer Fox in their channel lineup. However, streaming availability may vary based on location and subscription.

A brief recap of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3, episode 3

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3, Episode 3, titled Lay, the team confronts the emotional aftermath of Nikki's tragic death. Mike immerses himself in work, while Jason supports their daughter, Sidney, who decides to take a break from college to process the loss.

The episode centers on the case of Lay, a missing muralist scheduled to donate rare bone marrow to his critically ill brother within 48 hours. As the MPU investigates, they uncover Lay's desperate efforts to fund his brother's surgery, leading to altercations with a homeopathic doctor and a rival street artist.

They discover that Lay was hired by his rival to paint a libelous mural of the doctor. When the doctor came to confront Lay, he ran away, jumping through the roofs. MPU's search culminates in discovering Lay trapped under debris in an abandoned building. The team executes a delicate rescue, ensuring Lay's survival and enabling the life-saving transplant for his brother.

Preview of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3, episode 4

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"When a lieutenant is kidnapped after reporting sexual harassment on the base, MPU uncovers a dangerous weapons trade where a young woman's life is on the line."

The teaser for episode 4 opens with Houston telling the team, "I want this soldier found". The soldier in question is an Army lieutenant who had recently reported sexual harassment on her base. The investigation leads the team into a perilous weapons trafficking operation, where the victim's life hangs in the balance.

As they delve deeper, Jason and Mike uncover that the lieutenant and her husband were facing marital and financial difficulties, adding complexity to the case.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

