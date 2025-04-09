Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3 recap: What happened to Nikki Batista?

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3, titled Lay, premiered on April 1, 2025. In the latest episode of the police procedural drama, the MPU team handles the disappearance case of a muralist named Lei. The situation takes a turn when it's discovered he was due to undergo a bone marrow transplant within 48 hours to help save his brother's life.

Ad

In the previous episode, MPU's Captain and the lead character of the show, Nikki Batista died because of mob boss Charles McGannon. In this episode, Mike, Jason and the team handle their first case together since Nikki's death.

While Jason works through the emotional toll that the situation takes on him, Mike chooses to bury his feelings and focus on the case at hand. However, Mike's demeanor hints that he is holding a lot inside, and he will have to work through the trauma of losing his wife in the coming episodes.

Ad

Trending

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3: The team struggles to move on without Nikki

Ad

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3, episode 3, the aftermath of Nikki’s sudden death continues to echo through the MPU. The team is shaken, but none more so than Mike, who throws himself into work just three days after losing his wife.

The episode underscores the weight of her absence. Mike’s refusal to process his grief becomes evident as he suffers through sleepless nights, headaches, and a quiet desperation masked by his work. As the team tackles the case of Lei, the emotional pressure mirrors their personal losses.

Ad

Jason tries to balance his grief while supporting his and Nikki's daughter Sidney, who has chosen to take a break from college to cope. Jason tells Mike to feel his feelings, but to no avail. Towards the end, Jason also extends his support if Mike ever wants to talk. This episode makes it clear that Nikki may be gone, but the void she left behind continues to shape the MPU’s journey.

Ad

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3: The MPU races against time to save two lives

Ad

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3, episode 3, the team is pulled into an important case when a young mural artist named Lei goes missing. His mother reports him missing after he fails to show up at the hospital, where he was scheduled to donate bone marrow to his critically ill brother. With the transplant being the only chance to save his brother’s life, the urgency of the case escalates rapidly.

Ad

The team's search leads them to Dennis McComb, a homeopathic doctor who had once promised a miracle cure for Lei's brother in exchange for $8,000. The promise ultimately failed. It was possible that Lei was trying to get back the money for his brother's surgery.

The investigation also reveals that Lei was arrested the same day. He was bailed out of jail by rival street artist known as Spider. Spider tells the team that he paid Lei to paint a mural, which turned out to be an act of public defacement targeting McComb.

Ad

The trail leads the MPU to a rooftop near McComb’s clinic, where Lei was last seen. Upon interrogation, McComb reveals that he confronted Lei for the mural, but he ran away. They discover he attempted to jump to a nearby rooftop but fell through the weak roof of an abandoned building.

The team finds him barely alive, trapped under debris. In a careful and tense rescue, they manage to free him in time. Lei is rushed to the hospital, where he successfully donates bone marrow, saving both his brother’s life and his own.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More