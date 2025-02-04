All American season 7 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All American season 7 episode 2 drops exclusively on The CW next Monday, February 10, 2025, at its usual 8:00 pm ET time slot, bringing more of the new dynamics at the South Crenshaw High. The official premiere of the sports drama, which was originally inspired from the life of former professional football player Spencer Paysinger, brought a mix of some of the old cast members and new faces.

Daniel Ezra, who played Spencer James from seasons 1 through 6, won't be back as a series regular this season. However, his buddy, Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) will be. He was the new QB coach at South Crenshaw High, which called for a different kind of discipline than when he was a star football player.

In the upcoming All American season 7 episode 2, Jordan is anticipated to continue finding his footing as the coach. Meanwhile, a new quarterback tries to find his place within his new team.

When will All American season 7 episode 2 release?

All American season 7 follows a weekly release format on Monday evenings following its initial sneak peek on January 29. Interested viewers can start watching season 7 episode 2 of the sports drama series next Monday, February 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, February 10, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, February 10, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, February 10, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025

10:00 am

Where to watch All American season 7 episode 2

Like the previous episode of the ongoing series, All American season 7 episode 2 will be available to watch exclusively on The CW. It will air on the channel on the scheduled release day but will be available for streaming on The CW's website and accompanying app the day after its television premiere.

As for now, season 7 of the sports drama won't be accessible on other streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, or Hulu. Previous seasons, however, can be watched on Netflix.

A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 1

All American season 7 episode 1, Reborn, introduced the new dynamics and cast members for the show's soft reboot. Jordan Baker returned to South Crenshaw High as the new QB coach, but he found it tricky to adjust to his new job. He had an incredibly friendly and easygoing relationship with his players, which Coach Bobby, the head coach, took negatively. He told Jordan that he should act like the coach that he is, not as a teammate of his players.

The previous episode also introduced a new set of hopeful high school football players. At South Crenshaw High, there was Yasi, the current quarterback of the team. There was also Khalil, the quintessential bad boy at the high school, and the newcomer, KJ, a promising quarterback who recently relocated to LA. Joining KJ at Crenshaw is his father, Cassius, who is also going to be a coach.

Meanwhile, Layla and Coop were at a standstill about their future. They feared that they'd already peaked and were now directionless.

What to expect in All American season 7 episode 2

In the next episode, titled Get By, everyone is expected to be stepping up to their new life, new jobs, and new team. It will be a series of firsts for the father and son duo, Cassius and KJ, during their first day at South Crenshaw High. Meanwhile, Jordan's coaching skill will have to extend to keeping his players in line with Yasi trying to antagonize Khalil.

Olivia, played by Samantha Logan, who is Jordan's sister who married Spencer in the All American season 6 finale, will also be making a guest appearance in season 7 episode 2, per Deadline.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on All American season 7 episode 2, which will be airing on February 10, only on The CW.

