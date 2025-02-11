All American season 7 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All American season 7 episode 3 is coming to The CW next Monday, February 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET. With the school official starting at South Crenshaw High School, its football team and the coaches will be back to serious business. However, their road to proving the team's capabilities to the entire school isn't an easy one.

The next episode is expected to up the ante when it comes to drama and action on the field. With school starting, the team will be back to training, but the latest addition to the team will stir up drama among other players and the coaches.

Michael Evans Behling returns as Jordan Baker, South Crenshaw's new QB coach, along with Osy Ikhile as Cassius, the new football coach, and his son and South Crenshaw's new QB, KJ, played by Nathaniel McIntyre.

When will All American season 7 episode 3 be released?

All American season 7 continues its weekly release streak on Monday evenings. With that said, the upcoming All American season 7 episode 3 will be released next Monday, February 17, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

For a closer look at the exact release dates and times for the next episode of the sports drama series, check out the table below.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, February 17, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, February 17, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, February 17, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025

10:00 am

These release timings have already been adjusted according to daylight saving time.

Where to watch All American season 7 episode 3

Like the previous two episodes of All American, episode 3 will drop exclusively on The CW on the scheduled release date. However, for those who can't catch it on air on the channel, new episodes will be available for streaming the day after their television premiere, only on The CW's official website and its accompanying app.

While the current season 7 won't be available for streaming on Netflix, previous seasons can be watched on Netflix with a subscription.

A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 2

All American season 7 episode 2, titled Get By, brought a mix of excitement and anxiety because it's the first day of school. Jordan will officially start his post as the QB coach, with Cassius arriving for his first day as the new coach of the South Crenshaw High School football team. Meanwhile, it was KJ's first time meeting his new team, which didn't go as smoothly as he hoped.

While the school doesn't expect much from the team, Cassius is eager to bring out the best in the team and make everyone realize that they have what it takes to win championships. And while it was initially a rough patch with his new teammates, KJ bonded with everyone over their love of football.

Meanwhile, Jordan decided to take Khalil under his wing and recruit him to be part of the team, which could cause some tension between them and Coach Bobby as well as Yasi.

The previous episode also saw Layla have a pregnancy scare with a faulty pregnancy test kit that gave her a false positive. However, she double-checked and found out that she wasn't pregnant after all. Someone is pregnant, though, and it was Olivia who came to the Baker house for a visit.

What to expect in All American season 7 episode 3

The upcoming All American season 7 episode 3 is titled Ante Up, which is expected to bring some field action for the South Crenshaw High School football team, except for one. There will be some drama off the field, as the coaches couldn't see eye to eye about how to run things and how to deal with their players.

Here's what audiences can expect to see in All American season 7 episode 3, per the synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes:

"When South Crenshaw's latest addition remains sidelined, Jordan and Coach Bobby clash over his next steps; the Eagle's devastating loss leads to finger-pointing from KJ; Cassius brings KJ to a South Crenshaw game."

Stay tuned for updates and news on All American season 7 as the series continues.

