All Major characters in Virgin River, ranked by age

In Virgin River, the actors' ages sometimes do not match their characters'. In the fictional Northern Californian town Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) comes to, she finds herself in a love-hate relationship with bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson) and meets the various individuals who reside and cause a commotion in Virgin River.

Virgin River's first season premiered in 2019, which means a lot of time has passed in both real life and the show's world. As a result, Mel and Jack's age has changed accordingly.

However, thanks to hints from the pasts of various characters and Robyn Carr's novels upon which the show is based, most of the main characters' ages can be deduced.

What are the ages of the main characters of Virgin River? Ranked from oldest to youngest?

According to the author of the book Virgin River, when Mel first met Jack, they were 32 and 40 years old, respectively. Here are the ages of the other characters,

1) Doc Mullins (75 years old)

Doc Mullins, played by Tim Matheson (Image Via IMDB)

Tim Matheson plays Vernon "Doc" Mullins, the local physician and Hope McCrea's husband. For the unversed, Doc Mullins is also Mel's mentor. Robyn Carr describes him in her novels as the 70-year-old grumpy town doctor. This can be equated to 75 years old for his role in the show.

This matches his depiction since Matheson himself is now aged 75. The veteran actor is also known for roles in shows like The West Wing and Animal House.

2) Hope McCrea (70 years)

Hope McCrea, played by Annette O'Toole (Image Via Annette O'Toole Instagram)

Annette O'Toole portrays Hope McCrea, the Mayor of Virgin River, town gossip, and wife of Doc Mullins. Her efforts were largely responsible for getting Mel into this town. Although Carr depicts Hope as being 76 years old, she would probably be around seventy in the series, just like O’Toole, whose age now stands at 71.

O'Toole's filmography includes characters like Lana Lang from Superman III and Martha Kent in Smallville.

2) Muriel St. Claire (60 years)

Muriel St. Claire, played by Teryl Rothery (Image Via Teryl Rothery Instagram)

Teryl Rothery is an actress who plays Muriel in the show and is Hope’s rival in love. She has won over fans with her sweet romance with Cameron. The age of her character in this series is not specified, but since Rothery will be 61 by 2023, Muriel is presumed to be about sixty.

Teryl Rothery is popularly known for her role as Dr. Janet Fraiser in Stargate SG-1.

3) Cameron Hayek (45 years)

Mark Ghanimé joined season four as Dr. Cameron Hayek, who is a new doctor at Doc Mullins' clinic. If fans go by his real age, which was 46 in 2023, then he could have been approximately 45 when he arrived in Virgin River.

Before joining the cast of Virgin River, Mark Ghanimé was seen in shows like Helix and Reign.

4) Jack Sheridan (42 years)

Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson (Image Via IMDB)

Martin Henderson portrays a former marine and the owner of a local pub named Jack. In the series, it is mentioned that he is approximately forty-two years old as he spent two decades in the Marines after joining at eighteen.

Fans of Martin Henderson also know him from his role in the hit medical drama series Grey's Anatomy where he played Dr. Meredith's love interest for a few episodes.

5) John Preacher Middleton (38 years)

(Image Via Colin Lawrence Instagram)

Colin Lawrence plays Preacher, an ex-marine and close ally of Jack. Preacher is younger than Jack and is probably around thirty-eight, although Lawrence himself is fifty-three years old now.

Colin Lawrence is also praised for his roles on shows like Netflix's Riverdale and Battlestar Galactica.

6) Melinda "Mel" Monroe (32 years)

Alexandra Breckenridge plays the protagonist, Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner and birth specialist at St Mary's Hospital in Los Angeles. According to Robyn Carr, this young woman was thirty-two when she reached the town. Despite several years passing since the series debut, within the show's timeline, Mel remains around thirty-two years old.

Before joining Virgin River, Alexandra Breckenridge was also part of shows like This Is Us and American Horror Story.

The show's main characters are of different ages, which adds variety to the small-town dynamic. Doc Mullins (75) is the oldest character, while Mel, who is 32, is the youngest.

Virgin River is set to return for a sixth season in early 2025.