Arrested Development ending explained: What happens to Michael and George Michael? 

Arrested Development follows the chaos and hilarity of the Bluth family, whose lives go south when the patriarch, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), gets arrested for embezzlement. His son, Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), takes over as the only put-together one in the family and tries to keep things in order.

George Michael Bluth Sr. and Michael Bluth in Arrested Development (Image via JioHotstar)

Following a single-camera style, the sitcom, created by Mitchell Hurwitz, dives into absurdist comedy told through the lives of the once-rich and entitled Bluths, who are out of touch with reality. In the show, they go through several ups and downs living in their real estate company's model home in a deserted area.

By season 5 of Arrested Development, Michael and his son, George Michael (Michael Cera), conflict over dating the same woman. Maeby sells George Michael's basic music app "Fakeblock" as a high-tech private security app with investors queuing up. Buster is caught in the crime scene where Lucille Austero, AKA Lucille 2 (Liza Minelli), is either missing or dead.

The family gets trapped in elaborate messes until the very last minute.

The Bluth family navigates politics, court cases, and entanglements in Arrested Development

Michael and George Michael attempt conflict resolution in Arrested Development season 5

Michael and George-Michael fight (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Michael and George Michael reconcile their differences over dating Rebel Alley (Isla Fisher) when Michael goes scuba diving to map the ocean floor for Google Maps. While their family continues to unravel over the death of Lucille 2, they patch up their relationship, and the latter continues dating Rebel while never revealing the truth about his app.

The family continues to dig itself further into a mess, with Lindsay Bluth (Portia de Rossi) running for Congress, Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) cheating on George Bluth, and Maeby (Alia Shawkat) impersonating an older woman to squat at Lucille 2's retirement home. They award themselves "Family of the Year" through the Austero-Bluth company.

Michael suspects that Lucille 2 is alive and hidden away by his family somewhere, but his search ends in Mexico, where George Bluth Sr. just wants to reverse the curse that made him depressed and "un-manly". Turns out, his wife swapped his viagra for estrogen pills. Moreover, Maeby and George Michael were the ones in Lucille 2's car the entire time, putting Michael back in square one.

At the end of Arrested Development Season 5, part 1, Lucille 2 is still missing, with Buster (Tony Hale) still in prison after getting caught at the crime scene. However, his estranged father, George Bluth Sr.'s twin, Oscar (Also Jeffrey Tambor), breaks him out during Lindsay's Second of July Parade.

Michael uses Fakeblock to grow closer to George-Michael and save the Bluth family's reputation

Arnett plays Michael's brother, Gob (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Rebel becomes more interested in funding Fakeblock, despite George Michael's efforts to convince her otherwise. Meanwhile, George-Michael appoints Gob (Will Arnett) as the company's puppet president, just to make things appear legit. When Michael finds the $3 million his parents received from Chinese businessmen for the botched US/Mexico border wall project, he uses it to buy Fakeblock and save George Michael's face in Arrested Development.

Things escalate when Michael tries to defend his purchase of the fake app, connecting its non-existent internet security measures with the bigger prospect of border security. When Gob gate-crashes the groundbreaking ceremony and unwittingly oversells their efficiency and skill, George Michael fires his dad for not knowing how to run a company he bought with hush-hush money.

George Michael finally comes clean to Michael, telling him about dating Rebel and not having a working product. From season 1 all the way to season 5, the running gag of the son trying to impress his father shines through. Later, Murphy Brown meets Gob, Michael, and George Michael and tells them that he can finish the code to successfully launch Fakeblock.

Michael remembers the events of Cinco de Cuatro in Arrested Development

The Bluth family is in the middle of a court case (Image via JioHotstar)

Meanwhile, the family is at the center of Buster's court case regarding Lucille 2's death (or disappearance). Gob, who uses Buster to allegedly dispose of rival magician (and former lover) Tony Wonder's body, turns on him in front of a jury.

Michael falls for Lucille Bluth's elaborate plans and vaguely remembers what happens on the night of Cinco de Cuatro, before Gob fed him pills that made him forget. He is convinced that he is the murderer and not Buster. This causes the trial to derail and Buster to be released.

The Bluth family goes to the border to start work on the wall, only to run into protestors and Lindsay Bluth, who turns out to be Lucille Bluth's half-sister, and not daughter, like everyone thought for all five seasons of Arrested Development. With Gob's final magic trick trapping him in cement, George Michael convinces the Chinese businessmen that he has licensing rights to Fakeblock.

Michael, not knowing his son's plans, objects, causing the two to get into a full-on brawl. This makes the investors want the app more, which is exactly what George Michael wanted in the first place. The dad-son duo ends up with a little less dysfunctional relationship by the series finale of Arrested Development.

Michael also remembers more from the fateful Cinco de Cuatro day, and realizes he never killed Lucille 2. Meanwhile, Gob's cement trick (Which Tony Wonder also performed, leading to his supposed death and disposal by Buster) was a sham, and neither magicians were ever trapped in it.

Hale as Buster in Arrested Development (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

When construction workers arrive to retrieve the trapped mannequin from the magic trick, they instead find Lucille 2's body. Arrested Development ends with a shocking revelation. Was it Buster all along?

