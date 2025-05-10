Bad news for Suits LA fans as NBC cancels the legal drama after one season

Suits LA is ending in more ways than one, as NBC has canceled the legal drama ahead of its first season finale. The expansion of the Suits universe, created by Aaron Korsh, premiered on NBC and Peacock late in February, bringing 13 episodes, with the finale scheduled for May 18, 2025.

The spinoff launched a new set of lawyers, led by Stephen Amell as a former federal prosecutor turned entertainment lawyer, Ted Black. Other stars in the series include Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. The show also brought in iconic characters from the original Suits series in cameo roles, including Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Daniel Hardman (David Costabile).

However, a little over a week before the season ends, NBC has announced that it won't be renewing the spinoff for another season. Suits LA marks the second Suits spinoff to run for one season only, following USA's Pearson, which centered around the Suits character, Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres. Pearson only lasted ten episodes before being booted, likely for its low ratings.

In the exclusive Deadline report about its cancellation, there have been mentions about Suits LA's low viewership and modest week-to-week ratings. The spinoff currently sits at a 39% critics score and 54% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it's not the only show getting the boot. The Irrational and Found have also been canceled after 2 seasons, and Lopez vs. Lopez after three seasons.

What's left for Suits LA as the series is canceled after a single season

While there won't be a second season for Suits LA after NBC's latest decision not to renew the spinoff, there are still two episodes to watch out for before the series ends for good. At the time of writing, episodes 12 and 13 are yet to air, and there are still a few plot lines fans can watch out for, plus a chance to say goodbye to Ted Black and the rest of the characters.

In the upcoming Suits LA episode 12, which will air on NBC this Sunday, May 11, 2025, the return of another OG Suits cast member will bring some comedy and banter to the spinoff. Rick Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt in Suits, will be joining the Suits LA cast, specifically Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), in anger management. Hoffman will be the third from the original cast to cameo in the spinoff.

As teased in the episode 12 trailer, Louis Litt and Stuart Lane will face off, but will settle into an odd friendship as they work on each of their anger issues. As Hoffman teased in an interview with Deadline, published on May 7, 2025, his cameo in the spinoff will include "mud and the ridiculousness with a cat."

Moreover, similar to Harvey Specter's return for a 3-episode arc in the spinoff, which revealed that he now has a son with Donna and his brother's death, fans can also expect a few insights into Louis' post-Suits life.

As for the finale on May 18, 2025, the episode synopsis teases that the plot line will refocus on Ted Black as a former federal prosecutor in New York and now a hotshot entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles. This part of Ted's story already played out in the premiere episode, making it intriguing how the series will wrap up Ted's LA story.

Catch episodes of Suits LA streaming on Peacock.

