Barbara Burns' crime - A complete timeline of events

On August 15, 2004, Barbara Burns, a 53-year-old woman from St. Petersburg, Florida, fatally shot her mentally disabled sister, Debbie Burns, on Debbie's 40th birthday. The case was widely publicized due to its dismal circumstances, drawing attention to the extreme pressures faced by lifelong caregivers. Barbara had been caring for Debbie since age 13 and was ultimately overwhelmed by financial loss and emotional drain, which culminated in the crime.
Following the shooting, she hid Debbie's body in their trailer for six weeks before escaping to Virginia Beach. The case was subsequently discovered, resulting in Barbara Burns' arrest and conviction for manslaughter. This timeline details the major events, from Barbara's past to the legal outcome, casting light on a multifaceted tragedy.
The true story behind Barbara Burns
Barbara Burns, born in 1951 in Washington, D.C., was one of five children in a working-class family in Maryland. She quit high school at age 13 to care for her younger sister, Debbie, who had become severely disabled after contracting scarlet fever as a toddler. The illness left her with the mental ability of a 6-year-old, requiring constant supervision, according to Oxygen.
Burns' life revolved around this responsibility, as their father died early, and their mother, Margaret, later succumbed to Alzheimer’s in 2000. Barbara never married, had few friends, and supported herself and Debbie through minimum-wage jobs, including cashiering at Lowe’s. After their mother’s death and brother John Burns' death, the sisters inherited $350,000, which they spent on lavish trips and purchases, including a trailer in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Oxygen.
However, by 2004, Debbie’s impulsive spending had drained the inheritance, leading to bankruptcy and foreclosure. Barbara’s dedication, coupled with financial and emotional strain, set the stage for the tragic events that followed, as per Tampa Bay.
The crime: August 15, 2004
On August 15, 2004, Barbara Burns shot her sister Debbie in the forehead with a .38-caliber revolver while Debbie slept in her bed. Barbara pulled out the gun from the drawer that she had bought years ago for their safety. She stood above Debbie and shot her. The shooting occurred after a heated argument about money, as Debbie’s excessive spending had left them in financial ruin, according to Tampa Bay.
Overwhelmed by years of caregiving, financial stress, and Debbie’s demanding behavior, Barbara Burns later described the act as a moment of breaking under pressure. To conceal the crime, she wrapped Debbie’s body in a shower curtain, a blanket, and a Star Wars comforter, leaving it in the trailer. She lowered the air conditioning, used air fresheners, and poured potpourri over the body in an attempt to mask the odor of decomposition, as per Tampa Bay.
For six weeks, Barbara lived in the trailer with her sister's body while continuing to work at Lowe’s, telling neighbors that Debbie had gone to California. On October 1, 2004, Barbara Burns abandoned the property, dropped their chihuahua, Leo, at a shelter, and fled to Virginia Beach, as per Tampa Bay.
Discovery and arrest: May 2005
On May 4, 2005, a cleaning crew sent by the mortgage company that had foreclosed on the trailer discovered Debbie’s decomposed body inside the house. She was identified by her three teeth and a twisted spine. Investigators later found that Debbie’s disability checks had continued to be cashed in Virginia Beach after her death. Bank security footage confirmed Barbara was responsible, as per Oxygen.
Detectives traced her to a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach, where she was working the night shift while living in a homeless shelter. On May 9, 2005, St. Petersburg detectives confronted Barbara after her shift. Initially, she denied owning a trailer or having a sister. However, when shown a photo of Debbie with their dog, Leo, she confessed to the killing, as per Tampa Bay.
Barbara Burns was arrested, extradited to Pinellas County, Florida, and charged with first-degree murder. Her confession revealed the emotional toll of lifelong caregiving and financial hardship that led to the crime, as per Oxygen.
Legal outcome and aftermath
In July 2006, Barbara Burns pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal, avoiding a first-degree murder trial that could have resulted in life imprisonment or the death penalty. Both prosecutors and her defense attorney, Michael Hays, acknowledged her lack of prior criminal history and the extreme stress of caregiving, as per Oxygen.
On July 19, 2006, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with credit for time served and potential early release for good behavior, possibly within 12 years. By November 2018, following her release, Barbara was living in a St. Petersburg halfway house with two roommates, expressing regret and a desire for a simple life, as per Oxygen.
The case drew media attention through shows like Twisted Sisters and Snapped, highlighting the broader issue of caregiver burnout.
