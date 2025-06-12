Barracuda Queens season 2 soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series

The Swedish heist drama Barracuda Queens season 2 was released on June 5, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States. The series, loosely inspired by real-life events, was created by Frida Asp, Fatima Varhos, and Camila Ahlgren, while Amanda Adolfsson served as director.

The synopsis for the second season, as per Netflix, reads:

"It's 2000. Lollo is back in Stockholm after her studies in Paris. The rest of the girls have been quite bored, adapting to a normal lifestyle. They all still live at home, but Lollo's return quickly has them consider moving out. But how will they find the money to make it happen? They've also promised Lollo's mother Margareta not to do more robberies. Maybe there are other ways? After all, the girls are professionals and they have really missed that thrill. They know that there is a lot of money in the art world and for Barracuda Queens nothing seems impossible."

Barracuda Queens season 2, like the previous installment, contains six episodes, all having an average runtime of half an hour. Joakim Åhlund returns as the music composer for the season, with music playing an important role throughout.

The complete soundtrack of Barracuda Queens season 2

Just like its first season, Barracuda Queens season 2 features an original score composed by Joakim Åhlund, along with music from various other artists. Åhlund is likely to release his original score on various music platforms, as he did before.

Here's a list of songs featured in the latest six episodes:

Episode 1: I Can't Live in That Mad House

Praise You by Fatboy Slim

Livin' la vida loca by Ricky Martin

I Love You, Ono by Stereo Total

Freestyler by Bomfunk MC's

Episode 2: We'll Never Be Able to Afford the Apartment

Played-A-Live (The Bongo Song) by Safri Duo

Sandstorm by Darude

Born Slippy (Nuxx) by Underworld

Just A Girl by No Doubt

Episode 3: I'm So Tired of Being Poor

Show Me Love by Robyn

Make It Right by Christian Falk

Bailando by Paradisio

Hiphopper by Thomas Rusiak ft. Teddybears

You Get What You Give by New Radicals

Episode 4: Did They Take Our Painting?

Pure by Lightning Seeds

Never Ever by All Saints

It Takes a Fool to Remain Sane by The Ark

Episode 5: I Drugged Niklas

Yours To Keep by Teddybears

Stop the Rock by Apollo 440

By Your Side by Sade

The Barracuda by The 5.6.7.8's

Episode 6: You Know That Hair in Jesper's Car

Mine Øjne De Skal Se by Lis Sørensen

Ça Plane Pour Moi by Leila K

Brimful Of Asha by Cornershop

Oops!...I Did It Again by Britney Spears

What is Barracuda Queens season 2 all about?

The trailer for Barracuda Queens season 2, available on the official Netflix Nordic YouTube channel, begins with the girls promising Lollo's mother, Margareta, never to resort to breaking in again. The girls discuss the promise while lounging in a pool when one of them highlights that what they are about to do is an art heist, so technically it doesn't qualify as a break-in.

Then, they begin scoping out the National Museum to steal a painting. The trailer shows them stealing the painting, but they are confronted by masked robbers who seem to know about their heist. It ends with a clip of Lollo assuring the girls they can pull this heist off, as they have always done what they have wanted.

The heist drama series Barracuda Queens season 2 has been rated 'A' for language, nudity, s*xual violence, and drug use.

Where to watch Barracuda Queens season 2?

The Swedish heist drama Barracuda Queens season 2 is available exclusively on Netflix. Interested viewers will require a subscription to the platform to view the series.

Subscription for viewers based in the United States is offered in three different plans with varying charges and benefits. The standard plan with ads charges $7.99/month and allows two devices to watch at a time. The standard plan with no ads charges $17.99/month and allows adding an additional member to the plan for a specific cost.

The premium plan charges $24.99/month and provides additional benefits. Along with four supported devices at a time, content can be streamed in 4K Ultra HD for premium subscribers. It also provides the option to add two more members to the plan at varying costs.

