Berlin ER season 1 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

German Medical Drama series Berlin ER season 1 will air episode 8, Remission, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. In the last episode of Berlin ER season 1, the hospital crew deals with the effects of a huge nightclub fire, putting their medical skills and emotional strength to the test.

Dr. Suzanna Parker and Dr. Ben Weber face significant choices that will shape their careers and private lives.

Berlin ER is a medical drama that debuted on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2025. The show focuses on Dr. Zanna Parker, played by Haley Louise Jones, as she assumes command of the ER in one of the busiest and shortest-staffed hospitals in Berlin.

As the former head of geriatrics in Munich, she deals with reluctant staff and a high volume of patients.

Release date and time of Berlin ER season 1, episode 8

As previously stated, Apple TV+ will stream Berlin ER season 1, episode 8, on Wednesday, April 09, 2025. The episode has a running time of 44 minutes.

The show posts episodes at midnight Eastern Standard Time on the regular schedule. Here's their list for different regions in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 12 AM ET Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9 PM PT Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 11 PM CT Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 10 PM MT Central European Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 6 AM CET India Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 10:30 AM IST Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 5 AM GMT

Where to watch Berlin ER, season 1, episode 8?

Apple TV+ subscribers will first stream episode 8 of Berlin ER season 1 on April 9, 2025. New subscribers can try the service for free for seven days before they are charged $9.99 monthly.

The Apple TV+ app is accessible across various platforms, including all Apple devices and smart TVs compatible with Apple TV, and on the web through the Apple TV+ website. It is also downloadable using Android 10 and later operating systems.

A single Apple TV+ account holder can add up to five family members without additional cost. Apple TV+ is also available under Apple One subscription packages, which bundle various Apple services into one subscription.

A brief recap of Berlin ER season 1, episode 7

The ER staff handled many accident victims who arrived at the emergency department after a catastrophic autobahn crash. Dr. Zanna Parker directed her team through this accident wave by handling resource restraints and staff exhaustion.

As the emergency room struggled with many patients coming in from an accident, Dr. Ben Weber demonstrated sharper signs of his addiction issues. His poor decision-making during a key procedure worried his peers, so Dr. Parker dealt directly with his health issues.

What to expect in Berlin ER season 1, episode 8?

Episode 8 of Berlin ER season 1, titled Remission, will serve as the season finale of the series. The logline of episode 8 reads:

"A huge fire puts doctors and nurses to the ultimate test. Zanna and Ben confront difficult decisions about their future."

A large club fire brings countless patients with severe injuries to the Berlin ER staff, who manage the situation without sacrificing quality care. The hospital staff conducts fast examinations and advanced surgeries while dealing with extreme pressure. This scene demonstrates all the difficulties a poorly funded medical facility must handle.

The emergency department team faces a decisive moment to confront Dr. Ben Weber's addiction after this crisis. The busy emergency room environment forces Dr. Weber to recognize his problems and find the need to make changes. His professional duties take a new direction because of this moment.

The hospital team interacts with each other throughout the crisis response, and what happens next. Dr. Suzanna Parker, as team leader, directs others and solves work difficulties. Because of the club fire tragedy, several staff members started reflecting on what matters more in their occupations and personal lives.

Watch new episodes of Berlin ER season 1 on Apple TV+.

