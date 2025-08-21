“big woman’s little labubu” - Internet compares Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie’s height difference in Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 continues to generate attention, but this time it is not only because of its storylines. At a promotional event in Australia, stars Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie stood side by side for photos. Their striking height difference immediately went viral.

One post on X captured the internet’s mood perfectly.

luca @LucaGuadagnegro jenna looks like the big woman’s little labubu

The comparison to the plush toy Labubu, which has gained global popularity, quickly spread across social media.

"this is how you look with a labubu 😭😭" a netizen reacted.

"The height difference I’m crying 😭" another X user commented.

"I personally feel attacked being a short person and all 😭" another user commented.

Some related themselves to being the “giant” in their friend group, pointing out how much taller they appeared compared to others.

"I am Gwendolyn’s height and all my friends (expect for my former volleyball teammates) are Jenna’s height😅 I am always sticking out like a super-sized mother haha" a netizen shared.

"I love my short girlfriends, sue me. It’s also cool to learn what life looks like from their perspective. Womanhood at 5ft vs 6ft is definitely a different experience." another reacted.

Fans highlight how Ortega, who is 5’1”, contrasts sharply with Christie’s 6’3”. The difference of more than one foot becomes especially visible in group photos.

"How tall is she … Jenna looks like a midget 😭" another one observed.

Gwendoline Christie returns in Wednesday season 2 part 2

Gwendoline Christie stars as Larissa Weems in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Instagram/netflixanz)

Gwendoline Christie appears in Wednesday season 2, reprising her role as Larissa Weems. In the first season, the character dies, but she is reintroduced in the new season as Wednesday's new spirit guide.

During promotional events for season 2, Christie’s appearance draws attention due to her notable height, which has been a defining feature in several of her past performances, including her roles as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Lucifer Morningstar in The Sandman. This feature is frequently highlighted in visual materials and public appearances, where her stature becomes a focal point in relation to her co-stars.

The marketing for Wednesday season 2 also mirrors this. In advertisements and promotional photos, Christie is often placed alongside Jenna Ortega, whose portrayal of Wednesday Addams remains the central focus of the series. The physical contrast between the two performers becomes prominent in these visuals, unintentionally underscoring Christie’s presence.

Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie's height difference on screen

Wednesday season 2 (Image via Getty)

Fans get to see more of Wednesday Addams and Larissa Weems in the second half of Wednesday season 2. Weems is now Wednesday's spirit guide, which changes how the two of them communicate with each other. Their talks are expected to be a blend of straightforward advice and the show's trademark dark humor.

Their height difference is one of the most obvious things about their scenes. Weems is significantly taller than Wednesday, and the disparity is really clear on television. People instantly notice this visual feature and transform it into memes and internet remakes.

The fact that these moments are becoming more popular shows how online culture affects how people connect with the show. The mystery is still going on, but the pairing of Wednesday and Weems makes it even more interesting.

The return of Larissa Weems

Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega, and Emma Myers (Image via Instagram/netflixanz)

In season 1, Wednesday found guidance from her ancestor Goody Addams, who helped her uncover the dark secrets of Jericho. However, after Goody’s departure, Wednesday spent months without a spirit guide, often overusing her powers recklessly and putting herself and others in danger.

This new season introduces a surprising twist. Larissa Weems, the late headmistress of Nevermore, returns in spectral form to take on the role of Wednesday’s spiritual mentor. Unlike Goody, whose guidance was rooted in family lineage and uncovering the past, Weems offers a more practical and disciplined approach.

Her presence focuses on helping Wednesday refine her powers, preventing them from spiraling out of control. The stakes are higher than ever, as careless use of her abilities could endanger not only her own safety but also that of her best friend, Enid.

What happened in Wednesday season 2 part 1?

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 part 1 ends with a major twist. The real villain is revealed to be Judi, the seemingly harmless secretary at Willow Hill. By episode 4, Judi is unmasked as the hooded Avian. She controls crows and is responsible for Sheriff Galpin’s death.

Her story ties into the LOIS program (Longterm Outcast Integration Study). This secret experiment was created by her father, Augustus Stonehurst, a former Nevermore teacher. He wanted to weaponize outcast powers.

Judi was subjected to her father’s experiments. She inherited his abilities and his obsession. She continues his work by faking deaths and hiding victims in Willow Hill’s underground lab. The season also pushes forward Tyler Galpin’s arc. At first, he is imprisoned at Willow Hill. Fester disrupts the asylum and sets him free.

Manipulated again by Thornhill, Tyler kills her in his Hyde form. But the act destabilizes him. Without a master, he loses control. His violent clash with Wednesday ends with her being thrown from a window and left gravely injured.

The corruption at the center of the season links back to Nevermore Academy. Augustus once worked there and secretly set the stage for Judi’s transformation.

Even Wednesday’s family is drawn into the tension. Morticia fears her daughter may follow the same tragic path as Aunt Ophelia, who also battled uncontrollable psychic powers.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will release on September 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

