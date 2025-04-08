Black Mirror season 6 recap: All to know before season 7 arrives

Black Mirror season 6 premiered on June 15, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The season consisted of five episodes, with each episode navigating an independent story. The Netflix anthology series is set to return after two years with the seventh installment, set to premiere on April 10, 2025. Most episodes are written by the creator, Charlie Brooker, with involvement from executive producer Annabel Jones.

In July 2023, as per a Nielsen Media Research report shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Black Mirror season 6 was the most-watched TV series. During the week of its release in the United States, the series was estimated to have 23 million watched hours. Nielsen Media Research is a firm that measures media audiences.

Black Mirror season 6 included stars like Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz, and many more. Each episode has its stand-alone story that explores techno-paranoia existing in the modern world.

The spooky first episode—Joan Is Awful

Users and web surfers are known to accept terms and conditions on various platforms without really going through them. In Black Mirror season 6, the first episode explores the story of Joan, who unknowingly agrees to the terms and conditions of Streamberry. Streamberry, a Netflix-like streaming company, recreates her whole life as a TV show using AI software.

The show within the episode portrays Joan (played by Annie Murphy) as an awful person who is rude to her employees and unfaithful to her partner. Unable to get any help from the lawyer to stop the show, she decides to grab the attention of the actor portraying her.

Both learn that they are just recreations of the real-life Joan and Salma Hayek, as they are provided explanations about the workings of the machine. The episode concludes with source Joan and the real Annie Murphy being placed under house arrest for destroying the machine, ending the series by recreating them.

As per IMDb, an entertainment database website, the episode has a rating of 7.4/10 with over 41,000 reviews.

The dark mystery of Loch Henry

Snippet from the episode titled Loch Henry in Black Mirror season 6 (Image via Netflix)

In Black Mirror season 6, the second episode explores a dark mystery story set in a town called Loch Henry. A couple, Davis and Pia, who met at work, decide to take a trip to visit Davis' mother, Janet, in Scotland. Upon learning about an old serial killer named Iain Adlair, who resided in Loch Henry, Pia convinces Davis to make a film about him.

As per the story, Iain Adlair was known for murdering tourists, which had also caused tourism to decline in their town. While the couple fail to discover anything meaningful in Adlair's house, Pia discovers something she shouldn't have. The old VHS tape of Bergerac, given to them by Janet, consisted of footage of Davis' parents participating in the crime.

Unable to stop a fleeing Pia from her house, Janet decides to commit suicide and leaves the evidence behind for her son with a note stating, "For your film. Mum." The episode shows a BAFTA-winning true crime documentary being released covering the crimes of Davis' parents and Iain Adlair.

As per IMDb, the episode has a rating of 7.3/10 with over 35,000 reviews.

The alternate reality of Beyond the Sea

Aaron Paul as Cliff the astronaut in Black Mirror season 6 episode titled Beyond the Sea (Image via Netflix)

The third episode of Black Mirror season 6 follows an alternate version of the history in the plot. Set in 1969, two astronauts, Cliff and David, can transfer consciousness into their replicas when not required on the spaceship. David's replica is killed off along with his family, completely disorienting the astronaut. To help ease his psyche, Cliff allows David to use his replica and revisit Earth.

David slowly becomes infatuated with Lana and tries to seduce her while in Cliff's replica, but she rejects David. While on the spaceship, Cliff discovers he had been painting naked pictures of her wife. An infuriated Cliff punches David and prevents him from using his replica again.

The episode ends with David sending Cliff on a spacewalk to repair the ship, while he uses his replica to murder his family.

As per IMDb, the episode has a rating of 7.4/10 with over 35,000 reviews.

Obsession of a paparazzi in Mazey Day

Zazie Beats as Bo the paparazzo in episode Mazey Day of Black Mirror season 6 (Image via Netflix)

The penultimate episode of Black Mirror season 6 showcases the life of a paparazzi but with a twist of werewolf. The story follows a paparazzo named Bo, who caused the death of a celebrity by capturing his affair with a man. Struggling to make money, she takes up the offer for the first photos of actress Mazey Day for $30,000.

Motivated Bo is able to track Mazey to a rehabilitation center, but she quickly learns the actress is a werewolf. As the actress-turned-werewolf attacks her, Bo manages to flee to a diner but is unable to convince the cop present during the situation.

The episode ends with Bo shooting the werewolf using the deceased officer's gun. Bo pulls out her camera as Mazey raises the gun to shoot herself and set herself free from the misery of being a werewolf.

As per IMDb, the episode has a rating of 5.3/10 with over 27,000 reviews.

Horror and murder filled finale—Demon 79

Black Mirror season 6 ended with a unique story in its finale. Set in 1979, it follows a foreign national named Nida, who works at a clothing store in England. Her colleagues, the National Front, and the Conservative politician Michael Smart make Nida feel like she doesn't belong in their country.

She unknowingly unleashes a demon named Gaap, who orders her to kill three people in as many days if she wants to stop the world from ending. After killing the first two, Nida decides to murder Michael Smart, whom she had seen in a premonition as he was set to become the prime minister.

In the end, Nida is unable to finish her task of killing the supposed ultranationalist Michael, as she is apprehended by the police. Nuclear warfare begins at midnight while Nida is in the interrogation room since she failed to complete Gaap's demand.

As per IMDb, the episode has a rating of 6.7/10 with over 24,000 reviews.

The list of cast members for Black Mirror season 6

Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek are among the cast members of Black Mirror (Image via Getty)

In Black Mirror season 6, the first episode consists of stars like Annie Murphy as Joan and Salma Hayek as herself. For the second episode, titled Loch Henry, the cast list includes John Hannah, Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, and Monica Dolan. Meanwhile, the episode surrounding the astronauts is led by Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, and Kate Mara.

The penultimate episode includes actors like Zazie Beetz as Bo, Clara Rugaard as Maezy Day, and Danny Ramirez as Bo's friend. The finale, titled Demon 79, is led by Anjana Vasan and Paapa Essiedu.

Black Mirror season 6 consists of five episodes and is available for the audience to stream on Netflix. The upcoming Black Mirror season 7 is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2025.

