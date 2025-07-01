BMF season 4 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

BMF season 4 episode 5, titled See It, Touch It, Mixtape It, is scheduled to release on Starz at 9 pm ET on July 11, 2025. It is written by Patrick Moss and has a runtime of 52 minutes. Since returning from Mexico, Meech and Terry have drifted apart and seem to venture out on their own as the season progresses.

Ad

The upcoming episode will see the brothers come together for the launch of their record label. With old tensions rising to the surface, the two men will have to come to terms with their changing dynamics as they face opposition from members inside as well as outside their gang.

The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Meech and Terry prepare for the Stomping Ground launch party; Meech has a new love interest, and B-Mickie takes a major step in his relationship; back in Detroit, the Flenory family gets surprising news; Meech considers new partners in St. Louis."

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations for the BMF season 4 episode 5.

When to watch BMF season 4 episode 5?

Ad

After a gap of one week, BMF season 4 episode 5 will return on July 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Like previous episodes, its runtime is set at 52 minutes. Below is the release schedule across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, July 11, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Friday, July 11, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Friday, July 11, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 01:00 am Central European Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 12, 2025 06:30 am

Ad

Where to watch BMF season 4 episode 5?

An image of Meech Flenory from the series (Image via Instagram/@bmfstarz)

Fans of the crime drama series can watch BMF season 4 episode 5 on the Starz network. The episode will also be available on the Starz website and app right after its television premiere. Viewers can subscribe to Starz's monthly subscription plan for $10.99 or the yearly plan for $69.99. Moreover, the streaming service usually offers special deals at a reduced price for the first few months of the service.

Ad

Viewers can also opt to include Starz in their live TV streaming packages like DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV. The cost of DirecTV Stream starts at $74.99 per month, YouTube TV at $82.99 per month, Fubo at $84.99 per month, and Sling TV at $45.99 per month.

Currently, Starz can be included as an add-on to any Hulu plan for an additional price of $2.99 per month for 3 months, after which the price will increase to $10.99 per month. Lastly, Prime Video Channels offers multiple Starz bundles with other streaming services like Max for $20.99 per month, AMC+ for $13.99 per month, MGM+ for $11.99 per month, and BET+ for $15.99 per month.

Ad

What happened in BMF season 4 episode 4?

Ad

In BMF season 4 episode 4, Nicole starts working at Terry's restaurant and gets close to Worm, one of Terry's men. The two teenagers hook up by the end of the episode. Meech and Terry want to sign the musician Purdy to their new record label, Stomping Grounds. However, her manager, Trell, wants her to join an R&B group, which she is not thrilled about.

Meech, Terry, and Trell run into each other at the Source Awards and get into an argument over Purdy's contract.

Ad

Elsewhere, Charles brutally beats up Cece's ex, Avery, when he shows up to their date. Terry hires B-Mickie into his gang and asks him to follow Markisha and report her every move to him. J-Pusha tries to bribe Loco away from Meech, but he stays loyal to his boss for now.

What to expect from BMF season 4 episode 5?

Ad

As per the official synopsis, the episode will focus on the launch party of Meech and Terry's record label, Stomping Ground. Since Purdy is unhappy with her current record label, she may sign on to Meech and Terry's label, against Trell's wishes. Trell has already threatened the brothers for trying to snatch Purdy away from him, and he will do anything to stop them.

Furthermore, episode 5 will likely deal with the fallout from Nicole's actions, as her brothers will not be happy that she hooked up with one of the BMF members.

Ad

New episodes of BMF season 4 will air weekly on Fridays on the Starz network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More