Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers is an upcoming docuseries by ABC News Studios that will delve into the lives of kidfluencers. As the title suggests, the series will focus specifically on children who have gained massive popularity as social media influencers, exploring the good and bad that go hand-in-hand with the job.

The docuseries will look into the realities of some of the most influential kids at the moment, such as The Fisher Family on YouTube, The McClure Family with twins Ava and Alexis, mega-kidfluencer Like Nastya, and Ethan Rodriguez.

It will provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at how creating content has shaped the lives of these kids, who belong to the first generation being brought up amongst the social media frenzy.

The official synopsis of Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers reads:

"Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers follows the first generation of kids raised in the social media spotlight-their entire lives broadcast to millions, with the lucky few earning millions of dollars."

It continues:

"Shot over five years, with exclusive access to top creators, this series pulls back the curtain on the real lives of kid influencers and their families. How far will the pursuit of likes and followers push these families? And when these kids grow up, will it have been worth it?"

The first two episodes of the six-part series will premiere on Freeform on Monday, June 23, 2025. The entire series will be available to stream on Hulu starting July 8.

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers - When and where to watch

As mentioned before, the first two episodes of the series will premiere exclusively on Freeform on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The full series, comprising six episodes in total, will be available for streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ starting Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Freeform can be accessed via its website or app using a live TV or cable provider account. Some Freeform shows are also available on Hulu the day after they release.

Hulu subscriptions cost $9.99 per month with ads and $18.99 per month for the ad-free version. Depending on eligibility, students can avail the former for $1.99 every month. Hulu bundle plans with Disney+ and Live TV start from $82.99 each month with ads.

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers - What we know from the trailer

The trailer opens with a shot of Natsya asking whether anyone will say action, followed by a scene of the Fisher family training their child on how to speak to the camera for social media. This is followed by a clip of Kyler Fisher claiming that their one-day earnings were sometimes enough to pay for an entire college career.

The trailer goes on to show just how gigantic and competitive the world of kid influencers has become, with a constant, never-ending demand for more content. It reveals the omnipresent pressure to generate new and innovative content, and how the kids, despite their involvement, are often clueless as to what their fame actually means.

It also shows how children are taught to ask for likes and subscribers from a young age. Furthermore, the trailer shows the dark side of the business as they receive unwanted attention in the form of comments.

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Kickstream Productions and Night Owl Pictures. Ines Novačić serves as the director and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Igal Svet, Claire Weinraub, Jennifer Joseph, and David Sloan. Chris Donovan is the executive editorial producer, with Megan Isenstadt and Jake Lefferman as supervising producers.

Catch the series premiere of Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers on Freeform on June 23, and stream the full series on Hulu starting July 8.

