Bosch: Legacy season 3 episodes 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

As Bosch: Legacy season 3 continues to keep viewers in suspense, the anticipation builds up towards the finale. Episode 10 is turning out to be the season's most thrilling installment, tying together several storylines for a dramatic ending. With several cases and personal stakes raised, the finale will be action-packed and dramatic. Thursday, April 17 episode will also be the series finale, as Amazon cancelled the show a few months back.

With the Juan Doe case still the focus of Bosch's (Titus Welliver) inquiry, and the follow-home case closing in on a solution, episode 10 will probably provide jaw-dropping surprises and a dramatic conclusion. With Season 3 ending, fans can look forward to a thrilling and intense build-up. You can tune into Amazon Prime Video to watch the last episode premiere at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Here is everything you need to know about when and where to view the series finale.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Release date and time

The highly awaited episodes 10 of Bosch: Legacy season 3 is set to be dropped on Thursday, April 17, 2025 3:00 a.m ET. Below is the release schedule for all the regions. Both episodes 9 and 10 will be available on the same day, offering an exciting back-to-back viewing experience.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 3:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 1:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday, April 17, 2025 7:00 AM

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Where to watch

You can watch Bosch: Legacy season 3 episodes 9 and 10 on Amazon Prime Video exclusively. If you are not already a subscriber, you can start a free trial to catch up on the series and view these concluding two episodes. Once the free trial period has expired, a paid subscription will be necessary to continue viewing.

What to expect in Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 10

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 10, which is titled Dig Down, is the series finale. Two years have passed since Harry Bosch left the LAPD, and he has now become a private investigator. In the season finale, Bosch teams up with his previous rival, attorney Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), to work on an important case concerning a threat to her running for District Attorney.

The show also explores Bosch's private life, his bond with his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), who is now starting her path within the LAPD. Their developing relationship gives the show depth, offering a poignant ending to the series

Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 8 recap

Episode 8, La Zona Rosa, continued to build tension and intrigue for the season. Bosch and Officer Reina Lopez continued their investigation into the murder of Jimmy Robertson, which was linked to the El Fuerte drug cartel. Their investigation uncovered the cartel's presence in Lancaster, including a drug-manufacturing lab that had a significant impact on the neighborhood, which was held in control by corruption and fear.

In the meantime, there were LAPD politics in play internally, with Captain Seals and Chief Hughes keeping a close eye on Bosch and Lopez's investigation. That added another level of tension, as the drive of Bosch and his team to uncover the truth sometimes worked against the department trying to keep everything quiet.

Officer Vasquez had the challenge of navigating her nephew Albert's criminal ventures, and what ensued was an intense sting operation to take out several players in the drug world. The investigation into these crimes put the whole setup in a volatile situation, and the final part of the season will bring some shockingly amazing surprises.

Bosch's commitment to justice is as strong as ever, however, he is forced to deal with increasingly difficult moral and personal dilemmas as his cases become irretrievably entwined with his personal history and relationships.

With only two episodes left, Bosch: Legacy season 3 is gearing up to deliver a dramatic and emotionally intense finale. Episode 10 will be crucial in wrapping up the season's ongoing cases, but fans can also expect plenty of twists and dramatic turns.

Watch the latest episode of the show streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

