Bosch: Legacy season 3 episodes 7 recap: Was Jimmy Robertson’s murder a professional hit?

In Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 7, titled Welcome To The Other Side, the series escalates its central mystery, asking: Was Jimmy Robertson’s murder a random act or a professional execution? As former LAPD detective Harry Bosch digs deeper into the circumstances surrounding Robertson’s death, a chilling possibility emerges.

What initially seemed like a tragic killing turned out to be a calculated hit tied to a dangerous drug network. With connections to a new street drug, missing evidence, and cartel-style tactics, the episode offers strong indications that Robertson was silenced for getting too close to the truth. The investigation tests Bosch’s instincts, his alliances, and the moral gray areas that come with seeking justice in a compromised system.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Legal strategy and public scrutiny

The Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 7 opens with attorney Honey Chandler in the courtroom, where she announces that Diego Para will be charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, not murder. While this decision draws skepticism from the public and media, Chandler avoids explaining the DA’s reasoning in detail.

Behind the scenes, however, she assures colleagues and law enforcement that this strategy is meant to secure a solid conviction while leaving the door open for deeper investigation into Robertson’s death. This move hints at a larger plan—one that aims to dismantle a broader criminal enterprise.

Harry Bosch, disturbed by the lack of clarity in the case, decides to retrace Jimmy Robertson’s final steps before he was killed. He finds a cryptic address in Robertson’s belongings, which leads him to a garage that connects to a deeper investigation. A conversation with DEA Agent Charlie reveals that Robertson was working unofficially with the DEA, probing a suspicious overdose and a dead body found in South LA.

The drug involved, a potent fentanyl derivative dubbed The Black Ice, is traced to several mysterious deaths and appears to be a growing threat in the city. As Bosch and DEA contacts dig into the connection, it becomes clear that Robertson may have stumbled upon something far more dangerous than a local overdose case.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: The DNA evidence

The case against Para takes a dramatic turn when forensic tests reveal that his DNA is not on the bullets used to kill Robertson. Instead, DNA belonging to an unknown male is discovered, suggesting that Para might have been framed. Bosch relays this to Chandler, theorizing that Robertson was intentionally lured to a meeting and assassinated. Chandler speculates whether this could indicate cartel involvement, and Bosch agrees, citing the precision of the attack and the effort to deflect suspicion.

This revelation strengthens the theory that Robertson was murdered to protect a drug operation, not as the result of a personal vendetta or street-level violence. Parallel to the investigation, Detective Denise Vasquez faces internal conflict after discovering her nephew Albert may be involved in a series of follow-home robberies. Though Albert denies involvement, evidence links his friend Nestor to stolen property.

Meanwhile, Maddie Bosch, now an officer herself, notices missing phone records related to the case. Suspecting foul play, she confides in her father, Bosch, who advises her to evaluate how much “gray” she can tolerate in her career.

Maddie eventually confronts Vasquez, cautiously questioning her about Albert’s ties to the crimes. Vasquez remains defensive, but the interaction adds another layer to the moral complexities at play.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Uncovering the bigger picture

As Bosch continues his pursuit of the truth, more connections emerge. A link is discovered between Robertson’s case and a body dump from months earlier. Further, the DNA on the bullets is connected to individuals under investigation by the DEA, confirming Bosch’s worst fear: Robertson’s death was a targeted hit tied to his undercover efforts on the fentanyl case.

The evidence points toward a larger conspiracy involving professional killers and high-stakes drug trafficking. Episode 7 of Bosch: Legacy Season 3 weaves a compelling tale of justice, loyalty, and the dangers of digging too deep. The clues uncovered by Bosch, from missing evidence to forensic surprises, build a strong case for Robertson being the victim of a professional hit.

As Bosch closes in on the truth, he and his allies must confront the harsh realities of a justice system riddled with compromise—and the looming threat of those who will kill to protect their secrets.

Catch the latest episode of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

