Bridgerton season 4 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

The highly anticipated series, Bridgerton season 4, is all set to make its way to global viewers soon, as the latest updates indicate. With the last three seasons focusing on different siblings of the titular family and their love stories, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) takes center stage this time. The updates so far showcase that a masquerade ball is set to change Benedict's fate. The Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), will bring a twist to his story, becoming his love interest for the season. The path to love is going to be challenging for Benedict and Sophie, with each episode of the upcoming season bringing new twists and turns. Bridgerton season 4 is set to be released in two parts next year on Netflix. Part 1 will drop on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 on February 26, 2025. Exact release date for Bridgerton season 4, and how many episodes will there be in the series View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBridgerton season 4 marks the return of the popular series based on Julia Quinn's novels to Netflix. From Daphne to Colin, the previous seasons saw the Bridgerton siblings go to great lengths for their love. The third season became even more special with Lady Whistledown's identity becoming a highlight. As season 4 approaches, viewers are set to witness Benedict's unique and challenging experience with love. Bridgerton season 4 will be released in two parts next year. Part 1 will be unveiled on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 will be out on February 26, 2026. The two-part release promises surprises that may leave the audience on the edge of their seats.Following the suit of previous seasons, it has been confirmed that season 4 will also have a total of eight episodes. Where to watch Bridgerton season 4? Streaming details and moreA still from the series (Image via Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix)The love story of the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling is set to be complex, and Sophie Baek's character will add more twists and complexities to it. Their meeting at the masquerade ball will bring striking moments to the viewers, further diving deep into their journey through each episode. Bridgerton season 4 is set to release on Netflix. It has also been the official streaming platform for all the previous installments of the series. From release date to exclusive looks, Netflix has been giving updates about the anticipated season 4 as well. For the viewers who are yet to subscribe to Netflix, there are multiple options and plans to choose from. A standard ad-inclusive plan is priced at $7.99/month, offering limited content and full HD viewing. A standard ad-free plan gives unlimited ad-free streaming in full HD at the price of $17.99/month. For a 4K ultra HD viewing experience and more offers, the premium plan can be opted for at $24.99/month. All cast members in Bridgerton season 4 and their characters in the showA still from the series (Image via Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix)Luke Thompson is taking the lead role in Bridgerton season 4. Sophie Baek is also a central character this time, and Yerin Ha is set to play her role. Their unusual love story will be the highlight of the season, and several new and recurring characters will join their journey. From the Bridgerton family to other prominent characters from the series, several cast members are set to appear in Bridgerton season 4. Here are several actors joining this season and the roles they will play: Jonathan Bailey as Anthony BridgertonSimone Ashley as Kate BridgertonLuke Newton as Colin BridgertonNicola Coughlan as Penelope BridgertonClaudia Jessie as Eloise BridgertonHannah Dodd as Francesca StirlingVictor Alli as Lord John StirlingWill Tilston as Gregory BridgertonFlorence Hunt as Hyacinth BridgertonRuth Gemmell as Violet BridgertonAdjoa Andoh as Lady DanburyJulie Andrews as Lady WhistledownLorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. VarleyMasali Badzua as Michaela StirlingDaniel Francis as Lord Marcus AndersonOli Higginson as Footman JohnMartins Imhangbe as Will MondrichKarie Leung as Lady Araminta GunMichelle Mao as Rosamund LiEmma Naomi as Alice MondrichGolda Rosheuvel as Queen CharlotteHugh Sachs as BrimsleyPolly Walker as Portia FeatheringtonIsabella Wei as Posy LiAlso read: &quot;Prepare yourselves&quot;- Bridgerton season 4 unveils first poster, shares a glimpse at Yerin Ha's masquerade lookWhat to expect from Bridgerton season 4? A still from the date announcement video (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)Benedict Bridgerton has been a character who runs away from the thought of settling down in the series. He has had several developments throughout the previous three seasons, but the upcoming part is all set to explore his love story with Sophie Baek. As reported by Netflix Tudum, Sophie is a resourceful maid in the series. She will bring twists and turns to the story with her secrets and dreams. Benedict finds himself drawn to her during Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball. While he first meets her as the Lady in Silver, how their journey further unfolds will be explored in the fourth installment. At the end of the third season, the real identity of Lady Whistledown came to light to the entire ton. While Penelope and Colin welcomed their first baby, Eloise left with Francesca and John for a year. Season 4 may give striking developments about these characters as well as the others from the titular family.One of the main highlights of the season will be the masquerade ball. In the last episode of season 3, Eloise and Benedict also briefly hint at the masquerade ball coming ahead. The updates so far about the new season also mainly revolve around the anticipated event. Viewers can expect major moments to come ahead in the masquerade ball sequence. Unexpected twists and surprises may also make their way to season 4, giving the audience a unique viewing experience. Final thoughtsA still from the date announcement video (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)With the release date set for next year, the viewers will have to wait a bit more to witness Bridgerton and Sophie's romance unfold in Bridgerton season 4. The returning and new characters will also bring tension and surprises alike, promising season 4 to bring unique moments and developments. Benedict's love story is going to be like a fairytale, as actor Luke Thompson described it in an interview with Netflix Tudum. He stated: &quot;The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them.&quot;Adding to it, he said: &quot;It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.Viewers can expect more details regarding the upcoming installment to be unveiled soon by Netflix.Also read: 10 TV shows to watch before Bridgerton season 4 arrivesStay tuned for more updates.