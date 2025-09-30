"Prepare yourselves"- Bridgerton season 4 unveils first poster, shares a glimpse at Yerin Ha's masquerade look

Anticipation is high for the release of Bridgerton season 4, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series. In a latest update, the streaming platform unveiled the first official poster, bringing a special look at the series. In the poster, Yerin Ha takes center stage with her striking appearance. Dressed in all silver, the actress's attire and the mask in her hand tease the masquerade ball, which will be one of the highlights of her and Benedict Bridgerton's story this season. Along with the poster, Netflix also shared a caption in Lady Whistledown's style of writing, which read: &quot;One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026.&quot;Yerin Ha shines in her masquerade look in the first poster of Bridgerton season 4 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the vivid stories that the viewers witnessed in the past three seasons, Netflix is set to bring another blossoming love story from the Bridgerton family in Bridgerton season 4. The streaming platform released the official poster of the upcoming season, further raising anticipation about the new installment.At the centre of the poster stands Yerin Ha's character, Sophie Baek, decked up in a silver gown. With her back turned towards the viewers and a shiny mask in her hand, the details hint at the awaited masquerade ball, which is expected to play a pivotal role in Sophie and Benedict's love story. The caption shared with the poster by Netflix also gives more attention to the ball, indicating a lot of unique developments to come ahead at the event. The poster further mentions that the series will release in 2026. There is still no confirmation regarding the exact release date. While more information is awaited regarding the release of the series, the new poster becomes a major update for the fans of the show. What do we know about Bridgerton season 4 so far?A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)The Bridgerton series has been bringing love stories of different siblings from the titular family every season. Benedict Bridgerton is set to feature as the lead in Bridgerton season 4. Benedict, the second eldest of all the Bridgerton siblings, finds himself in awe of the Lady in Silver at Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball. While her face is hidden with a mask, Benedict is charmed by her, as hinted in the sneak peek shared by Netflix in May 2025. Contrary to his beliefs against settling down, Benedict's encounter with Sophie Baek will put him on a new path of discovering love. The brief look at Sophie in the masquerade leaves him without any name or information about the lady, but his experiences following the first encounter will be explored throughout the series. Some of the prominent returning cast members include Luke Thompson as Benedict, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Simone Ashley as Kate, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Newton as Colin, and more. Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei are among the new faces joining this season. Based on the literary works of Julia Quinn, the upcoming series will have a total of eight episodes. Jess Brownell is the showrunner, with Shonda Rhimes, Tom Verica, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen as executive producers.Also read: 10 highly anticipated TV shows we can't wait to watch in Fall 2025Stay tuned for more updates.