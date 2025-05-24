Celebrity chef Baek Jong-won faces allegations of verbal abuse and misuse of power in broadcast industry amidst ongoing controversy

Celebrity chef and entrepreneur Baek Jong-won is at the center of renewed scrutiny following allegations of verbal abuse and influence over broadcasting decisions. On May 22, 2025, former MBC producer Kim Jae-hwan appeared on the YouTube channel Maebulshow, where he discussed Baek’s alleged misconduct within the media industry.

Kim claimed that Baek’s behavior, particularly behind the scenes of his television work, had been widely known in media circles for some time. He alleged that Baek frequently mistreated production staff and leveraged his connections with broadcasting executives to impact casting choices and suppress critical feedback.

Kim had previously raised concerns about Baek Jong-won’s business operations, specifically citing a lack of protection for franchisees under The Born Korea, the South Korean restaurant business. He had also talked about the pressure exerted on store owners by the chef. However, his recent remarks were focused on Baek’s conduct within the broadcasting sector.

During his conversation on the Maebulshow, uploaded to their YouTube channel on May 22, Kim Jae-hwan recounted an incident involving singer Kim Ho-joong. The producer claimed that Baek Jong-won had reportedly contacted a chief producer at SBS to object to the singer’s planned appearance on the variety show Delicious Rendezvous.

According to Kim, Baek allegedly argued that as a figure competing for ratings, he could not accept Kim Ho-joong’s presence on the network. The producer also mentioned that this alleged demand was despite the singer not being associated with a competing program.

Kim expressed concern that such interference, had it involved a lesser-known entertainer, could have had lasting damage on said person’s career. He framed the situation as an instance of undue influence being used by Baek Jong-won behind closed doors.

Apart from this instance, Kim also mentioned another one involving a university professor who had reportedly offered mild criticism of one of Baek’s segments in a broadcast. The professor had seemingly commented on the editing style of the segment, saying that it appeared slightly unusual. Despite the minimal criticism, the professor was allegedly removed from another show that featured Baek.

The producer further claimed the same professor was later excluded from a separate program on the same network. According to Kim, production staff reportedly eventually apologized and acknowledged that Baek Jong-won had made calls urging the removal.

Additional claims centered on Baek Jong-won’s language and conduct toward colleagues were also made during the conversation. Kim alleged that Baek often used profanity when addressing members of production teams and that the behavior was widely known within the industry. He also added that similar reports allegedly came from employees who had worked for extended periods at The Born Korea, suggesting a consistent pattern of verbal mistreatment.

The producer stated that he had personally asked Baek Jong-won to reconsider his actions, advising him not to direct such harsh language at staff or pressure colleagues to alter show lineups. He said he had also encouraged Baek to show greater consideration for those working alongside him.

These statements came amid broader controversy involving Baek Jong-won, including reports of 14 ongoing police investigations.

Ongoing investigations into The Born Korea's product labeling and safety violations

Baek Jong-won is under increasing scrutiny as a series of allegations surfaced, not only about his conduct in the entertainment industry but also regarding his company, The Born Korea. The controversy has grown beyond verbal abuse claims to include serious accusations involving deceptive product labeling, food safety violations, and potential legal infractions.

Central to the investigation was the labeling of products distributed by The Born Korea. One such item, "Baekseok Doenjang," had been marketed as a domestically produced soybean paste. However, ingredient disclosures revealed the use of fermented soybean paste imported from China, along with soybeans sourced from the US, Canada, and Australia.

Additionally, the presence of imported flour in a facility located in an agricultural promotion zone also raised legal concerns, as the use of foreign ingredients in these zones is strictly restricted under the Farmland Act.

Another product in question was the dish "Hansin Pocha Nakji Bokkeum." This reportedly contained garlic sourced from China, despite packaging claims stating the use of Korean-grown garlic, onions, and green onions. In response, The Born Korea clarified that it served as a distributor rather than the actual producer of the meal.

These cases fall under the purview of Korea’s Act on Origin Labeling for Agricultural and Fishery Products. If found guilty, the Culinary Class Wars judge could face a prison sentence of up to seven years or a fine of up to 100 million won (approximately $73,125).

Further criticisms had also been directed at other products. For example, the “Baek Ham” sausage drew backlash for allegedly lacking sufficient meat content, while “Tangerine Beer” was criticized for reportedly containing too little of the fruit it’s named after.

Another criticism directed at the company was that an LPG cylinder had reportedly been installed indoors at one of the company’s facilities, prompting safety concerns. Korean regulations require such equipment to be placed outdoors in well-ventilated areas. Violations of this rule carry a potential fine of up to 40 million won (approximately $29,250).

These escalating issues prompted Baek Jong-won to issue a public apology on March 13, in which he admitted to lapses in quality control. He also pledged to take responsibility for the damage caused to consumers' trust. He acknowledged operational failures and committed to implementing reforms.

Financially, the impact on The Born Korea has been evident. The company’s stock has reportedly declined by approximately 5% since mid-February, dropping from 30,300 won to 28,700 won per share.

On May 6, Baek released a video statement via his YouTube channel, further addressing the situation. He accepted full responsibility for the ongoing controversies and apologized for his company’s shortcomings.

Baek Jong-won emphasized the need for structural changes at The Born Korea and recognized the struggles faced by franchisees. Referring to them as partners and family, he shared that he had personally visited several store locations to better understand the challenges.

The chef also commented on the growing concerns over his involvement in television programs. Acknowledging the seriousness of the abuse of power allegations, Baek announced a halt to all TV appearances, except for programs already in production.

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding him, Baek Jong-won is reported to have resumed his role as a judge for the second season of Netflix’s cooking competition Culinary Class Wars. Baek was reportedly present on set alongside returning judge Ahn Sung-jae. According to production sources, both judges participated in the initial shoot, and the series remains on track with its filming schedule.

