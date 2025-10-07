Chad Powers season 1 episode 3 ending explained: Did Chad and his team win the match against Ole Miss? 

Chad Powers season 1 has been exploring Russ' challenges since he disguised himself as the titular character. However, the third episode, released on October 6, 2025, brought in a major victory for the protagonist.

Ad

Episode 3 took the viewers to the field as South Georgia Catfish competed with Ole Miss in a match. While Chad remained a reserve, Gerry's performance as the team's quarterback tensed the situation. Ricky had a strategy in her mind that could turn the game to Catfish's favor. However, rough altercations and dilemmas bring more confusion to the episode.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Chad Powers season 1 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Towards the end of the episode, Chad gets a chance to fill in Gerry's spot in the final moments of the game. Using Ricky's suggested plans, he manages to perform well and bring victory to the team with his teammates.

Chad Powers season 1 episode 3 ending explained: How does Chad turn the fate of his team?

A still from Chad Powers season 1 (Image via Hulu)

All odds were against the South Georgia Catfish team during the season opener match shown in episode 3 of Chad Powers season 1. While Chad did not get to play yet, Ricky also remained on the sidelines, unable to bring her vision forward for the team. However, when she tries to suggest her plan for the game, she ends up having a bitter fight with her father, Coach Hudson, who orders her to leave the grounds.

Ad

As Danny purposely injured Gerry for Chad's sake in the episode, an opportunity opened for Russ to get back on the field as Chad Powers. With no other option, Coach Hudson also agrees to give him a chance. With only a limited amount of time left in their hands, Chad turns the fate of his team by giving his best as a quarterback.

In the final moment, although the coaches instruct him regarding his moves, he chooses to disobey them and opt for Ricky's strategy. The team managed to win the match using the strategy at the end.

Ad

What does episode 3 explore about Chad and Ricky's relationship?

A still from Chad Powers season 1 (Image via Hulu)

Throughout the episode, Chad and Ricky shared similar fates, unable to work to their fullest potential for a sport they were so passionate about. Chad and Ricky had several striking conversations in episode 3, showcasing that these two characters will have stronger dynamics in the series ahead.

Ad

While Chad gets the opportunity he was waiting for, Ricky's fate was different towards the end, as she is publicly dismissed and insulted by her father. However, Chad's decision to use Ricky's methods on the field put a spotlight on her strengths, too.

At the end of the episode, while the others rejoice in South Georgia Catfish's victory, Chad rushes to Ricky to celebrate it with her. While both had similar experiences of loss and grief in their lives, this victory became special for Chad and Ricky. The sweet moment shared between the two as the episode concluded promises more developments ahead in their journeys in Chad Powers season 1.

Ad

Who appeared in a surprise cameo towards the end of episode 3?

A still from Chad Powers season 1 (Image via Hulu)

Chad manages to bring a miracle on the field with his performance in Chad Powers season 1 episode 3. His victory becomes a prominent moment for all, as the team had been suffering for some time. While Coach Hudson and his team celebrate the long-awaited victory, it also becomes a huge win for Tricia.

Ad

While the team and fans excitedly celebrate their win, the viewers of the show were surprised with a special cameo towards the end of the episode. Briefly appearing as the coach for Ole Miss, Eli Manning shows up in episode 3, looking dejected by South Georgia Catfish's win. He loudly exclaims, "Who the f**k is that guy!" as Chad becomes a highlight of the match. Manning is also the main inspiration behind the series, making his presence more iconic in the episode.

Ad

Another surprise cameo present in the same moment as Manning was Glen Powell's father, Glen Powell Sr., as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. While he does not have a dialogue, he appeared wearing a coach's headset, seeming to be associated with the Ole Miss team.

These cameos, although shown very briefly, bring a special element of surprise towards the end of episode 3.

Watch Chad Powers season 1 on Hulu and Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More