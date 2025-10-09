Chad Powers season 1 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Chad Powers season 1 brought a big win for the titular character in the third episode. After Russ's challenges as Chad, he finally got the opportunity to show his skills on the field in the latest episode.

Chaos unfolded during a season opener match with Ole Miss for the South Georgia Catfish on the field. Gerry's poor performance as a quarterback pushed the team towards losing the important match. Ricky and Chad remained on the sidelines until an opportunity came their way. While Ricky was pushed back, Chad found a way to play for the team and emerge victorious.

Building the anticipation for what's coming next in the series, Chad Powers season 1 will drop episode 5 on October 14, 2025, at 12 am ET.

When does Chad Powers season 1 episode 4 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Chad Powers' season 1 has unveiled three episodes so far, showcasing all the hurdles that Russ Holliday had to cross to play again as a quarterback. Episode 4 will be available to stream on October 14, 2025.

Coming out next week, viewers in the U.S. will be able to watch episode 4 at 12 am ET/ 9 pm PT. Chad's striking performance in the third episode will bring new surprises and twists ahead, which episode 4 promises to show the viewers.

All episodes of Chad Powers season 1 will be released on Hulu in the U.S. To subscribe to the streaming platform, viewers can opt for either the ad-inclusive plan (priced at $9.99/month or $99.99/year) or the ad-free plan ($18.99/month). International viewers can watch the series on Disney+.

How many episodes are left in Chad Powers season 1?

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

The three episodes of Chad Powers season 1 have taken the viewers on the adventurous journey of Russ Holliday to get a second chance in his sporting career. Disguising himself as Chad Powers, big opportunities come his way as he gets selected for the South Georgia Catfish team.

While episode 3 explored Russ's return to the field eight years later, challenges lie at every step he is set to take ahead in the series. Chad Powers season 1 comprises a total of six episodes, with three more left to drop in the coming week. Here's the complete list of upcoming episodes:

Episode Number Title Release Date 4 4th Quarter October 14, 2025 5 5th Quarter October 21, 2025 6 6th Quarter October 28, 2025

A brief recap of Chad Powers season 1 episode 3

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

Chad Powers season 1 episode 3 mainly followed the season opener match of South Georgia Catfish vs. Ole Miss. While Chad remained a reserve, the team's performance kept the tension high for Coach Hudson, Tricia, and others in the episode.

Ricky had a strategy in mind that could bring victory to South Georgia Catfish. However, being Coach Hudson's daughter, she could not give her best at the match. Chad and Ricky had similar fates in the episode, waiting for a chance to prove their skills.

Seeing the team struggle, Ricky proposes her plan to Coach Hudson, only to be scolded and pushed out of the field. Danny comes to Chad's help by injuring Gerry at the match. With no option left, Hudson lets Chad join the match. Surprising twists and intense moments come about in the episode, turning the fate of Chad's team at the end.

Major developments to expect in Chad Powers season 1 episode 4

A still from the series (Image via Hulu)

The series has just marked the first big win for Chad, promising that more pivotal moments are coming ahead in the protagonist's journey. His victory at the match not only gives hope for more shining opportunities but also raises the risk of all the chaos that could unfold if his lies come to light.

Here are some expected developments for episode 4:

Chad manages to make his team win at the season opener match in episode 3. This puts him in a special position in the team, which could bring more surprises and challenges for the character in episode 4.

While Ricky does not get the chance to prove herself, Chad's use of her strategy to win the match indirectly brings her victory. Whether Coach Hudson acknowledges it or not is something episode 4 may explore.

Danny and Chad try their best to conceal the latter's real identity. With a big win in episode 3, the duo may find keeping the secrets hidden in episode 4 more difficult.

Episode 4 may also bring several unexpected twists and turns, promising viewers an entertaining watch.

Watch Chad Powers season 1 on Hulu and Disney+.

