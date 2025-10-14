Chad Powers season 1 episode 5 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Hiding behind the disguise of Chad, Russ Holliday's struggles grew multifold in Chad Powers season 1 episode 4. With an important match to play the next day, Russ and Danny encounter a glue-related problem in the latest episode. The prosthetics could not last another day, and the two tried everything possible to make things work.

While they ran around Knoxville in search of glue for the prosthetics, problems chased them from all corners. The adventures explored in the latest drop showed that Russ's sporting journey is not going to end soon, but with new developments and Ricky's suspicions about him, things could get difficult ahead.

Chad Powers season 1 episode 5 will release on October 21, 2025, on Hulu, at 12 am ET.

When does Chad Powers season 1 episode 5 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

Having only a few hours to fix the unexpected problems, Russ faced many challenges in Chad Powers season 1 episode 4. From the glue search at the Halloween store to the bitter fight with Danny, Russ went to great lengths to conceal his identity in the latest episode.

While things turned in his favor at the end, Ricky's growing doubts about Russ and Chad's connection raise anticipation for the next part. Episode 5 of the series will release on October 21, 2025, at 12 am ET.

Hulu is the official streaming platform for the series in the U.S. It can be subscribed to through the different plans it offers. An ad-inclusive plan is priced at $9.99/month or $99.99/year. To stream movies and shows on Hulu without ads, the ad-free plan can be purchased for $18.99/month. Interested viewers can also check several bundle subscription plans available for the platform.

How many episodes are left in Chad Powers season 1?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

Taking inspiration from football sensation Eli Manning's disguise in his show, Eli's Places season 2, Chad Powers season 1 further brings a twist to the character with a complex storyline. Russ Holliday's past mistakes leave him with no future in the sport, but his unusual path to return brings intriguing moments in the series.

The latest episode brought new developments in Russ's journey as Chad Powers, putting him in a stronger position in South Georgia Catfish. However, with Ricky's doubts, things could change significantly in the upcoming episodes.

The series has a total of six episodes, with two of them left to release in the coming weeks. This brings the series closer to the finale, promising major developments in episode 5. Here is a list of the upcoming episodes and when they will arrive:

Episode Number Title Release Date 5 5th Quarter October 21, 2025 6 6th Quarter October 28, 2025

A brief recap of Chad Powers season 1 episode 4

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hulu)

Chad and the team headed to Knoxville for an important match with the Tennessee team in Chad Powers season 1 episode 4. On the way, Danny realized that the glue used for prosthetics had hardened up, leaving them with no adhesive for the match day.

The coaches instructed the team to be in their rooms by 11 pm, and failing to do so could have harsh consequences. With only a few hours left to fix the problem, Danny and Russ headed to a Halloween store in the area to check for glue. They secretly take Nishan's friend, Sasha's car, for the mission. While they managed to secure the last bottle in the store, someone broke the car's glass and stole the prosthetics and other belongings.

The search for the items created more problems, with Russ getting wounded eventually. After the two had a bitter fight, Russ stole glue from the hospital and made it back in time. He bumped into Ricky at the hotel, who recognized him as Russ. This became a prominent point in the episode.

The episode ended with Russ making things work out at the end. He reconciled with Danny and won the game. However, the episode ended with Ricky's suspicions about Russ and Chad, promising more challenges ahead.

Major developments to expect in Chad Powers season 1 episode 5

Chad Powers season 1 started with difficulties but ended on a good note for Russ. However, with Ricky looking up Russ on the internet at the end of the episode, there could be tough times coming ahead for the titular character in the next episode.

Here are some major developments to expect in episode 5:

Ricky's doubts hint that she could suspect a connection between Russ and Chad. How she would go about it and what it would bring for Russ is something episode 5 may explore.

Chad's striking win at the match proves that the team will focus more on him and his performance. With several confusions about his story, things could turn challenging for the protagonist in episode 5.

With the next part being the penultimate episode of the series, major twists and turns could come in Russ's path in episode 5.

Along with these points, viewers can expect hilarious moments and surprises to come ahead in episode 5.

Watch Chad Powers season 1 on Hulu.

