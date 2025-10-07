7 Quentin Plair Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'Chad Powers'

Quentin Plair brings raw energy to Chad Powers. The sports comedy follows a belittled quarterback who transforms himself to earn a spot on a minor college team.

Ad

Glen Powell leads the show, but the supporting cast makes it work. Quentin Plair embodies the role of Coach Byrd in the series. His acting adds nuance to the world of football that the show creates. Quentin Plair has built a diverse career spanning film and television.

He started appearing in projects in the mid-2010s. His work spans several genres. From college shows to historical dramas, he has proven his range. Before Chad Powers, Quentin Plair appeared in various notable productions. Every role showcased a different side of his talent. His filmography includes popular network shows and acclaimed miniseries.

Ad

Trending

Tiny Beautiful Things, Roswell, New Mexico, Apples Never Fall, and four other Quentin Plair movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Chad Powers

1) The Good Lord Bird (2020)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Quentin Plair embodied the role of Emperor in this miniseries. The series tells the story of abolitionist John Brown. Ethan Hawke leads the cast as Brown. The show takes place before the Civil War. It follows a young boy who is ensnared and joins Brown's mission.

Ad

Quentin Plair's character, Emperor, appears in this historical story. The series received critical acclaim for its bold narrative. It blends serious subject matter with humor. The production values bring the era to life. Quentin Plair holds his own alongside established actors. His acting fits the series's unique tone. The miniseries won several awards. It stands as a high point in his profession.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

2) Tiny Beautiful Things (2023)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series features Quentin Plair in a crucial role. Kathryn Han stars as a writer who becomes an advice columnist. The series explores human connection through the medium of letters.

Ad

Every episode presents different problems people encounter. Quentin Plair appears as a part of the ensemble. The show is based on Cheryl Strayed's book of the same name. It deals with love, grief, and second chances.

The writing feels honest and intimate. Quentin Plair brings warmth to his sequence. His character naturally interacts with the central storyline. The series ran for one season. It received positive reviews for its emotional depth. Fans of character-driven drama will appreciate his work here.

Ad

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Welcome to Chippendales (2022)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Plair features in this true crime series. The show focuses on the rise of the popular male dance revue. Kumail Nanjiani portrays Steve Banerjee, the founder. The show takes place in 1980s Los Angeles. It displays how the club became a cultural phenomenon.

Ad

But success brings intensity. Violence and Jealousy enter the narrative. Plair appears in this world of excess and ambition. The production captures the era's setting with accuracy. The story moves from humor to tragedy. Plair contributes to the series's ensemble strength. His presence adds rawness to the period setting. The show received Emmy nominations. It displays his ability to work in popular television.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

4) Roswell, New Mexico (2019-2022)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Plair portrayed Dallas in this show. The series reimagines the classic alien drama. It focuses on a woman who comes back to her hometown.

Ad

She discovers her teen crush is an alien. The show blends social commentary with science fiction. It stretched for four seasons. Plair's character Dallas becomes part of the ongoing story.

The series built a dedicated fanbase. It addressed identity and immigration through its alien metaphor. Plair brought nuance to his recurring role. His chemistry with other cast members escalated in several episodes. The show allowed him to explore genre television.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

5) Burning Sands

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This Netflix movie features Plair in an ensemble cast. The film examines fraternity hazing culture. It follows pledges during Hell Week.

Ad

Director Gerard McMurray creates a dark atmosphere. The movie does not shy away from difficult material. It displays the psychological and physical toll of initiation. Quentin Plair appears as part of the Brotherhood. The ensemble cast includes Alfre Woodard and Trevor Jackson.

The film sparked a crucial conversation about tradition versus safety. Plair's performance adds to the movie's authenticity. His character exists within a system that tests limits. The Netflix release brought the story to a bigger audience. It remains relevant to the discussion about campus culture.

Ad

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) The Quad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Plair portrayed Miles Thrumond in this series. The series takes place at a fictional HBCU. Anika Noni Rose features as the new president. She encounters challenges running the firm. Campur politics blend with personal drama.

Ad

Students navigate their own paths. Plair's character, Miles, brings a specific energy. The show ran for two seasons. It explored life at historically black colleges. The series highlighted academic pressure and band culture. Plair became a familiar face through this role. His work here demonstrated his ability to sustain ongoing narratives. The show provided viewers with a glimpse into HBCU experiences. His acting as Miles resonated with viewers.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

7) Apples Never Fall

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The series is based on Liane Moriarty's book. Sam Neill and Annett Bening portray the parents of four adult children. When the mother goes missing, family secrets come to light. Every sibling has their own story. The mystery unfolds through several perspectives. Plair joins a cast that includes Jake Lacy and Alison Brie. The show examines family dynamics and hidden truths.

Ad

His character fits into the bigger puzzle. The production value aligns with the narrative's scope. Quentin Plair continues working with top-tier talent here. The show displays his range once again, and fans of family drama and mystery will find much to appreciate here.

The show is available on Peacock for viewers to watch.

Quentin Plair has built an extensive body of work. From "The Good Lord Bird" to "Chad Powers," he chooses diverse productions. His acting displays consistent quality. These seven titles offer different ways to appreciate his talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More