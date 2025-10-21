Chad Powers season 1 episode 6 (finale) release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Chad Powers season 1 episode 6 drops next week, October 28, 2025, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu. Titled 6th Quarter, the upcoming installment marks the end of the sports comedy series starring Glenn Powell as disgraced college quarterback Russ Holliday, disguising himself as Chad Powers.They are the opposite of each other, with one seemingly cursed with bad luck while the other has found new fame and success. But like most secrets, theirs is also burdened by the fact that any wrong move, anyone can find out that Russ and Chad are one and the same.In Chad Powers season 1 episode 6, the truth about their identity threatens to emerge just in time when Chad Powers heads to the biggest game of the season.Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Chad Powers season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.When does Chad Powers season 1 episode 6 come out?A still from the series (Image via Hulu/YouTube)Titled 6th Quarter, Chad Powers season 1 episode 6 drops on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to close out the series. As usual, fans can catch it once it arrives on streaming at around 12:00 am Eastern Time.For those from different regions and time zones worldwide, below is a detailed look at the Chad Powers season 1 finale's release timings.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMonday, October 27, 20259 pmCentral TimeMonday, October 27, 202511 pmEastern TimeTuesday, October 28, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeTuesday, October 28, 20254 amCentral European TimeTuesday, October 28, 20256 amEastern European TimeTuesday, October 28, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeTuesday, October 28, 20259:30 pmJapan Standard TimeTuesday, October 28, 20251 pmLike the previous episodes, Chad Powers season 1 episode 6 will be streaming on Hulu for those in the US. Meanwhile, fans from several other countries get to watch the comedy series through Disney+.How many episodes are left in Chad Powers season 1?The Glen Powell comedy series was only billed for a 6-episode season, which means Chad Powers season 1 episode 6 will be the last episode this season. It's set to conclude the chaos, comedy, and drama between Powell's two characters in the series, Russ Holliday and Chad Powers, and the people around them.A brief recap of Chad Powers season 1 episode 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTitled 5th Quarter, Chad Powers season 1 episode 5 brings a lot of turmoil for Chad Powers as he panics about his future and Russ's curse of bad luck rubbing off on him. He is proven true when Russ hooks up with a random woman who turns out to be Jake's wife, Wendy.While no one knows about the hookup but him, Wendy reveals the affair publicly, leaving Jake in turmoil. He rants about Russ trying to haunt him after he rejected him as the team's quarterback back in the day. He also rants about how Russ is a &quot;cancer&quot; in front of Chad. Chad Powers season 1 episode 6 ends with Jake having Ricky call 911 because he thinks he's having a heart attack.Major developments to expect from Chad Powers season 1 episode 6The previous episode left off with a lot of questions for Chad and for Jake's future. With those in mind, here are some major developments to expect in Chad Powers season 1 episode 6:Whether or not Jake survives. Jake thinks he's having a heart attack, and while it could only be him hyperventilating over everything that happened so far, it could also be fatal. Whether or not Jake lives depends on how the series wants to play its finale.It's the night of Chad and the team's biggest game of the season, and plenty of things could still go wrong outside of the field, like Chad's secret coming out.With the next episode being the season finale, there's the biggest question of whether someone will find out that Chad is Russ, and what the consequences would be if the truth comes out.Stay tuned for more Chad Powers season 1 news and updates as the show nears its finale.