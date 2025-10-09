Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Chicago Fire season 14 has released two episodes so far, showcasing each character's new challenges and journeys. The times have changed immensely, bringing Firehouse 51 to face tough situations like never before.

In episode 2, the team came face-to-face with emergencies and hurdles that tested them in different ways. Along with new entries and the exit of an old member, complex emergency cases also unfolded in the latest drop.

After the twists and turns explored in episode 2, fans of the show must be eager to know when the new episode will drop next. Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3 will release on October 15, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

When does Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from the series (Image via NBC)

Chicago Fire season 14 has brought new developments in the series through all the moments that unfolded in episode 2. While Vasquez's actions kept bugging Kidd, Ritter's exit from the series became a pivotal point of the episode.

While more emergencies will come ahead for Firehouse 51 to handle, the personal stories of characters like Mouch, Kidd, Severide, and more will also get more attention in the coming episode. Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3 will drop on NBC on October 15, 2025. Release timings for the U.S. are listed below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time October 15, 2025 9 pm ET Pacific Time October 15, 2025 6 pm PT Central Time October 15, 2025 8 pm CT

Viewers can catch the upcoming episode on NBC. For those who do not have access to cable networks, episode 3 can be watched using online live TV services.

It will also be available to stream on Peacock a day after its broadcast on NBC. To subscribe to Peacock, interested users can either avail the ad-inclusive premium plan ($10.99/month or $109.99/year) or the ad-free premium plus plan ($16.99/month or $169.99/year).

How many episodes are left in Chicago Fire season 14?

A still from the series (Image via NBC)

Chicage Fire season 14 is a popular drama series on NBC, which has been airing since 2012. The series gives a glimpse at the high-risk and high-stakes routines of personnel from the fictional Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department.

The latest season, which premiered on October 1, 2025, brought the fan-favorite characters back to the TV screens, bringing their new stories and adventures to the audience. With two episodes unveiled so far, fans of the show would be curious to know how many episodes will be released for the latest installment.

Season 14 has a total of 21 episodes. There would be 19 more episodes dropping every Wednesday in the coming weeks.

A brief recap of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2

A still from the series (Image via NBC)

The second episode explored the story arcs associated with different characters of the series. When fire breaks out at a junkyard, the team rushes to the site. Vasquez's quick actions helped prevent a big disaster from happening. However, Kidd still had doubts about the new member of her team.

Novak and Violet came across a mysterious case of stabbing, which they tried to solve together by approaching the lady involved. Mouch's struggles with Hermann also continued in episode 2. Kidd and Severide welcomed Isaiah, the foster kid they agreed to bring home. While they tried to get close to him, it did not seem to be an easy task to make the child open up to them.

While Ritter got a chance to have a heartfelt conversation with Dwayne, he told Violet about his confusion regarding their relationship. Violet encouraged him to give it a chance, leading to Ritter leaving Firehouse 51. Mysterious calls from the Metropolitan Correction Center and altercations with a former colleague hint that there is something that Vasquez is hiding from all.

Major developments to expect from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3

While the second episode brought prominent moments like the heartfelt exit of Ritter and Kidd and Severide's new journey with Isaiah, the developments hint at more twists and turns coming ahead in the series.

With episode 3 set to release next week, here are some developments that the viewers can expect to witness in the next part:

Vasquez has lots of secrets he is hiding, making Kidd and others doubtful about him. Episode 3 may bring more revelations regarding the character.

Kidd and Severide welcomed Isaiah in episode 2. How they will navigate through this new development in their lives, along with their professional commitments, is something episode 3 will explore.

Mouch continues to have tense moments with Hermann in episode 2. Episode 3 may explore what happens next in their story.

New emergencies will come ahead in episode 3, putting Firehouse 51 through unexpected challenges.

Watch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.

