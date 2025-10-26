Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Chicago Fire season 14 has been bringing tense developments in each character's story, with Herrmann facing a pressing challenge in episode 4. A fire breaks out in his house, and the Firehouse 51 team rushes to the rescue. The loss becomes personal for the team as they see Herrmann and his family struggle amidst the challenging times. The fourth episode also brought more updates on the situation regarding Vasquez's father. Kidd and Severide's journey with Isaiah also faces more obstacles, but small progress hints at improving bonds between them. Violet and Novak's firefighter training for paramedic duties also becomes a highlight in the episode. With more intriguing moments to come ahead, viewers will be able to catch the fifth episode of Chicago Fire season 14 on October 29, 2025, at 9 pm ET. When does Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5 come out? Release timings for all regionsA still from the series (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)Herrmann had a lot on his plate in Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4, as he and his family became victims of a fire incident. While they remain safe, the loss of their house takes a heavy toll on all the family members. While this remained at the center of the episode, other characters' ongoing challenges were also explored in the latest drop. Viewers can watch what is coming next for the characters through episode 5, which will release on October 29, 2025. Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode: TimezoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern Time (ET)October 22, 20259 pmPacific Time (PT)October 22, 20256 pmCentral Time (CT)October 22, 20258 pmEpisode 5 will air on NBC at the given timings. Viewers without cable network access can view the episode through various live TV services available online. The episode will also stream on Peacock a day after its release on NBC. To subscribe to Peacock, there are several plans that interested users may consider. A premium plan (with ads) can be opted for at the price of $10.9/month or $109.99/year. A premium plus plan (ad-free) is available at $16.99/month or $169.99/year. How many episodes are left in Chicago Fire season 14? A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)Chicago Fire season 14 has released a total of four episodes so far, unfolding new and unexpected challenges for different characters. Vasquez and Isaiah are new entries to the series this season, and have brought unique moments to the episodes released till now. Severide, Kidd, Mouch, Herrmann, Violet, and more returned to the series and continue to make their presence at Firehouse 51 special. The series is reported to have a total of 21 episodes this season. With four of them already unveiled to the audience, 17 more episodes are expected to be released in the coming weeks. A brief recap of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChicago Fire season 14 episode 4 delved into a huge problem in Herrmann's story. His residence gets burned down due to an accidental fire in the latest episode. Herrmann worries for his daughter's safety, who he believes was alone in the house at the time of the incident. Firehouse 51 rushes to support their teammate as Herrmann hurries to save her daughter. His wife informs the team that the daughter had left for school, indicating that the entire family was safe. The big loss shakes Herrmann and his family as the house gets heavily damaged. Mouch helps to find a temporary stay for them while Kidd and Severide bring essential supplies. In the episode, viewers also get to see the next step in Violet's smart suggestion of training firefighters for paramedic services. Violet and Novak train Capp instead of Herrmann, which unexpectedly brings good results. Severide and Kidd's challenges with Isaiah continue, but several moments in the episode brought the child closer to the two. Vasquez also continues to look for ways to bring his father out of prison. He discovers that the medic's report of the incident for which his father was arrested remained missing. This will prove to be an important link that will help Vasquez reach his goal ahead. Severide manages to find the cause of the fire at Herrmann's house. While most of the belongings are lost, Herrmann finds his wife's precious ring by the end, concluding the episode on an emotional note. Major events to expect from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5Episode 4 was full of tense and emotional moments as Firehouse 51 took over a case so close to their team. All the losses and devastation felt personal to each one of them as Herrmann and his family went through testing times. Here are several developments that the viewers can expect ahead in episode 5: While Herrmann and his family's tragedy was the highlight of episode 4, their next steps in resettling may be explored in episode 5. Severide and Kidd have made significant progress with Isaiah by the end of episode 4. The next episode may show more developments in their relationship. The preview of episode 5 hinted at a tough time for Firehouse 51 owing to a complicated case. Episode 5 may build on the case and the challenges it brings to the team. More developments can be expected in the case of Vasquez and his father in the upcoming episode. Also read: Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 recap: What was behind the crisis at Herrmann's house?Watch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.