Chicago Med season 10 episode 16 recap: Does Josephine wakes up from the coma?

NBC's Chicago Med season 10, episode 16, titled Poster Child, aired on March 26, 2025. The latest episode of the medical drama focused on the case of a comatose woman, and Sharon, Lenox and Abrams work together to save her life. Meanwhile, Frost ends up meeting a person from his past which brings up painful memories.

Chicago Med season 10 premiered on September 25, 2024. The show is created by Dick Wolf as the third part of the One Chicago franchise. It revolves around the lives of the doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The showrunners are Andrew Schneider, Andrew Dettmann, and Diane Frolov.

Josephine wakes up from her 22-year coma in Chicago Med season 10, episode 16

Josephine Azimov is brought to life after remaining in a coma for 22 years. This happy yet emotional moment comes in Chicago Med season 10, episode 16. Throughout the episode, her mother Angela deals with the complications of her daughter’s condition and is faced with very difficult decisions.

She learns about the brain tumor that had begun to grow and needs surgery with a great deal of risk involved. Goodwin, who has worked in medicine for two decades, recalls that she was the one who pushed Josephine's mother to get treatment that led to her being in a coma. She tries to do right by her past.

After the more meticulous surgery, Angela begins to step away from her daughter’s bedside. She and Goodwin share a conversation about her blaming Goodwin in the past. Angela tells her that she was angry at the situation and not at Goodwin.

In a rather shocking turn of events, Josephine comes out of her coma for the first time in over 22 years. Filled with hope and bundled in relief, this moment gives Angela and Goodwin the closure they’ve desperately craved for years.

Chicago Med season 10, episode 16 exposes a bitter truth from Frost's past

Dr. Mitch Frost’s story takes a depressing turn when his ex-girlfriend Ainsley, who starred as his mother on a famous TV show, begins to shadow Maggie. There is evident tension between them in Chicago Med season 10, episode 16.

It is uncovered that Frost had romantic relations with Ainsley, which is quite disturbing since he was still a minor when it happened. This explains all their clashes throughout the episode.

Maggie steps in and tries to defuse the tension by repeatedly asking Frost why their exchange was so awkward, but all it ends up doing is forcing Frost to lie.

These interactions make him defensive. He claims to be a typical teenager at the time and not a victim of grooming. At the climax of the episode, it appears as though Frost chooses to ignore what’s troubling him.

Chicago Med season 10, episode 16: Ripley gets reinstated by the board

In Chicago Med season 10, episode 16, Dr. Mitch Ripley finds out whether his suspension has been lifted or not. He seems to be far more introspective, dealing with the aftermath of his outburst that led to the suspension. Dr. Charles, who has supported him, seems to suggest that Ripley’s courage can help the board find a favorable verdict.

Later, Goodwin comes to Ripley and tells him the news that he has been reinstated. Ripley is thankful and explains to her that he will prove his worth through his actions. This moment becomes a turning point in Ripley’s life, and now he has an opportunity to show that he has changed and is willing to learn from his mistakes.

