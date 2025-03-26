Chicago Med season 10 episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Med season 10 continues to engage viewers with its gripping medical drama and intricate character development. Chicago Med season 10 has already delivered some emotional and gripping moments, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Episode 15, titled Down In A Hole, was a prime example, featuring a tense rescue operation led by Dr. Mitch Ripley and emotional turmoil for several key characters.

During Episode 15, Ripley fought to save a mother-daughter duo stuck in a deserted well, risking his own life in the process. Dr. Frost, meanwhile, received an unplanned reunion with his past TV mom, exposing deeper emotional wounds. These developments have led to Episode 16, which is promised to keep delving into complicated medical cases as well as inner turmoil.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 16: Release date & time

Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 16 will release on March 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Fans have been waiting for this episode eagerly, particularly because the show took a short two-week break. NBC occasionally takes unplanned breaks, and this was one of them. Luckily, the wait is almost over.

Take a look at release times in different time zones:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) March 26, 2025 8:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) March 26, 2025 5:00 PM Central Time (CT) March 26, 2025 7:00 PM British Time (GMT) March 27, 2025 12:00 AM Indian Time (IST) March 27, 2025 5:30 AM Australian Time (AEST) March 27, 2025 10:00 AM

Where to watch

You can watch Chicago Med season 10, Episode 16 on NBC. The episode will also be streaming the following day on Peacock, NBC Universal's streaming service. If you happen to miss the live broadcast, Peacock offers the option of streaming episodes at your leisure. But streaming Chicago Med is only available through a paid subscription.

What to expect from episode 16

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

The next episode will be another emotional rollercoaster. After the dramatic events of the last few episodes, audiences can expect more high-risk medical cases combined with intricate interpersonal relationships. The physicians will most likely encounter ethical dilemmas that challenge their professional limits, a continuous theme that captivates the audience.

In this episode, when her old patient comes back to Med, Goodwin discovers that time heals all wounds. In the meantime, Frost and Charles treat a patient who is having trouble with his sexuality, offering a moving exploration of personal identity. Lenox and Abrams also try to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years, offering both medical and emotional challenges.

Previous episode recap

In Episode 15, named Down In A Hole, Ripley was presented with the terrifying challenge of saving a woman, Sadie Smith, and her daughter, Emelia, who were stuck in a deserted well.

Ripley came across them by accident and phoned emergency assistance, and remained on the spot to offer medical care. The scenario got more dramatic as Sadie suffered a broken leg, which, in irony, kept her from slipping deeper into the well. Ripley was forced to do an emergency amputation to survive.

Dr. Frost was also taken aback by the surprise visit of his former TV mom, Ainsley Towne, whom he had not seen in 17 years. Although she seemed like a soothing presence, Frost's demeanor when he was alone suggested there were unfinished problems. Maggie, who was a fan of Ainsley's, asked her to shadow at the hospital, which made things more complicated for Frost.

Dr. Hannah Asher also had her demons, ending things with Dr. Mitch Ripley because of his self-sabotaging ways. But in the process of the rescue, Ripley gained clarity and knew Asher was what he wanted to battle for. Asher confessed later, lending an emotional depth to the episode.

Despite the catastrophic tunnel cave-in during the rescue mission, Ripley managed to survive, prompted by the memory of his deceased friend Sully. With gripping medical drama and poignant depth, Episode 15 set the tone just right for the eagerly awaited Episode 16.

With the upcoming release of Chicago Med season 10 episode 16, rest assured it will deliver another round of fun, drama, and emotional moments that have captured the hearts of audiences. Don't miss the excitement as it happens; stay tuned and watch it all go down.

Catch the latest episode of Chicago Med season 10 streaming on NBC.

