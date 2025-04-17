Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 18 recap: What did Reid do in Detroit?

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 18, Demons, premiered on April 16, 2025, on NBC and was streamed the following day on Peacock. The latest episode focuses on Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy), whose presence has cast a growing shadow over the Intelligence Unit. In episode 15, Voight (Jason Beghe) questions Reid's real motives and investigates his criminal ties with Chapman's (Sara Bues) help.

Ad

Episode 18 finally explains what Reid did in Detroit before joining the Intelligence Unit. Reid used the same corrupt blueprint there that he’s now using in Chicago, partnering with gang leaders and leveraging dirty cops. He also discarded anyone who got in his way. One CI went missing after refusing to cooperate. With Torres on the edge and the rest of the team starting to ask questions, the episode sets up a high-stakes showdown between Voight and Reid.

Ad

Trending

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 18: A carjacking case reveals the truth about Reid's past in Detroit

Ad

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 18 opens with a carjacking that appears routine but quickly unravels into something complicated. A vehicle carrying a half-million-dollar drug shipment linked to gangster Jesus Otero is stolen, and Deputy Chief Reid demands that Voight recover it immediately. The IU is ordered to prioritize the case. Tensions rise when a woman connected to the stolen car is found dead on a bus bench, shot during the heist.

Ad

As the team investigates, they uncover footage showing the victim resisting the carjackers, suggesting she may have been forced into transporting drugs or cash. Meanwhile, Voight continues his covert investigation into Reid, teaming up with ADA Nina Chapman. She helps him access Reid’s records from his time in Detroit, revealing a pattern.

The Deputy Chief previously made similar deals with criminals, manipulating investigations and using informants to shield illegal activity. One CI even vanished after refusing to comply with him, mirroring the situation that Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) is now entangled in. Already struggling with insomnia and guilt, he disobeys orders and crashes a car during a pursuit, leading Voight to confront him.

Ad

Torres eventually admits that Reid is blackmailing him over his past relationship with a CI. The Deputy Chief manipulates Dante again, pushing him to retrieve the drugs under the guise of helping build a case. He finally informs the truth to Voight and Reid's calculated manipulation of officers comes into full view, linking Detroit’s secrets to Chicago’s current crisis.

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 18: Voight comes clean with the Intelligence Unit

Ad

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 18, as the pressure mounts from the carjacking case, Voight finds himself forced into increasingly desperate territory. After Torres informs him of Reid’s manipulation and the location of a key suspect named Rollin, he makes the arrest and extracts information. Though Chapman warns him about crossing ethical lines, Voight insists they’re walking a tightrope, and for now, he’s the only one on it.

Ad

Despite Voight recovering the missing car and drugs with Rollin's testimony, the evidence is ultimately destroyed in an explosion, orchestrated by the gang to cover their tracks. This dead end frustrates the IU and raises more red flags. Burgess and Atwater notice Voight’s odd behavior and confront him at the station. When Torres returns early from medical leave, the team realizes they’re all being kept in the dark.

Finally, in a moment of rare vulnerability, Voight levels with them. He reveals that Reid is corrupt, is working with Otero, and has been blackmailing both him and Torres. Trudy, Burgess, and the others are initially shocked, but rally behind Voight. He warns them that going after Reid could cost them their jobs, reputations, and pensions, but the IU is united. They agree to stand with him.

Ad

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 18 ends with the team regrouping, determined to bring Reid down. Voight may have crossed lines, but in coming clean with his team, he regains their trust and help for what lies ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. season 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More