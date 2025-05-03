Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20, titled Black Ice, will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In the upcoming episode of the police procedural drama, the Intelligence Unit will tackle a s*x trafficking case. Adam Ruzek will find himself in grave danger, trapped alone with a suspect while Burgess fights to get to him.

Chicago P.D. has been a part of NBC's One Chicago franchise since 2014. In season 12, the show continues to explore the personal and professional lives of the Chicago Police Department's Intelligence Unit. The series features an episodic format, where every hour focuses on a new case with revolving characters.

When will Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20 be released?

As stated above, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20 will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 10 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 7: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 11: 30 am

Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20?

As mentioned, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20 will premiere on NBC on May 7, 2025, at its scheduled broadcast time. NBC's official streaming partner, Peacock, will make the episode available for its subscribers the following day. Peacock subscription plans start from $7.99/month.

Another viewing option is accessing NBC through live streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. All the previous seasons of the show are available on Peacock.

A brief recap of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 19

In Chicago P.D. season 12, episode 19, titled Name Image Likeness, Officer Kiana Cook takes a significant step in her career by managing her first confidential informant. The episode begins with Cook and Torres responding to a shooting at Ahmed Jewelers, where they discover two fatalities, including one of the robbers.

A witness describes three masked men involved in the crime, leading the Intelligence Unit to identify Amir Jackson, a college athlete with a prior DUI. The investigation then focuses on Damone Russell, another athlete, after the getaway car is linked to Ruby Rios, a stripper with a criminal record.

Cook persuades Ruby to become an informant, but Ruby betrays her by misleading the team and protecting Damone. Suspicious of Ruby's actions, Cook conducts her own surveillance, uncovering that Ruby and Damone disposed of stolen items in a river.

The recovered evidence directly ties Damone to the murder, leading to the arrest of both him and Ruby. The episode concludes with Cook choosing to reconnect with her estranged mother, highlighting her personal growth.

Preview of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving s*x trafficking."

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 20 is expected to be an intense episode as it leads into the much-awaited Burzek wedding. NBC's preview for the episode kicks off with a case involving the trafficking of underage girls.

Tensions rise when Ruzek, driven by urgency, rushes in solo to a warehouse and gets overpowered by a suspect. Burgess is forced to watch helplessly from the other side of a locked door. Meanwhile, newly released stills show Cook and Torres growing closer, possibly setting up a new will-they-won’t-they dynamic ahead of the season finale.

In an interview with ScreenRant dated April 24, 2025, Toya Turner said:

"I just feel like there's a wedding [laughs], and I was invited, and I got a lot of BTS footage, and it's going to be a pretty epic happy moment. So yeah, it's going to be a good time. You all are going to love that."

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D.

