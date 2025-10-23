Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Chicago P.D. season 13 continues its run with another high-stakes episode following the events of Root Cause. The series remains focused on the Intelligence Unit as they navigate complex cases and personal challenges within Chicago’s 21st District. Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC, with the episode available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

The cast includes Jason Beghe as Detective Sergeant Hank Voight, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, and Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani, who continues to make her mark on the new season.

When does Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Chicago P.D. (Image via Instagram/nbconechicago)

Episode 5 of Chicago P.D. season 13 will air during its regular Wednesday night slot on NBC. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode the next day on Peacock, while international viewers may need to wait for regional network releases or availability on platforms like Sky Witness and NOW (for the U.K.).

Below is the release time for Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 across major time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) Wednesday, October 29, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday, October 29, 2025 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) Wednesday, October 29, 2025 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, October 29, 2025 10:00 PM UK (BST) Thursday, October 30, 2025 3:00 AM Europe (CET) Thursday, October 30, 2025 4:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, October 30, 2025 10:00 AM Australia (AEST) Thursday, October 30, 2025 1:00 PM

Where to watch: Season 13 of Chicago P.D. airs weekly on NBC and is available for streaming on Peacock the following day. Previous seasons and new episodes are also expected to arrive on Sky Witness and NOW in the U.K. in the coming months.

How many episodes are left in Chicago P.D. season 13?

NBC has confirmed that Chicago P.D. season 13 will include 22 episodes, following the network’s usual format for the One Chicago franchise. With Episode 5 set to air on October 29, 17 episodes remain in the season. Each new episode continues to air weekly on Wednesdays unless interrupted by special programming or holiday breaks.

The season has already started building a stronger emotional and narrative direction, especially through Voight’s storyline and the introduction of Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi), who brings fresh energy to the Intelligence Unit.

A brief recap of Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4

In episode 4, Voight and Imani tackled a violent robbery case that quickly turned personal. The duo discovered a series of attacks connected to a man named Gary, whose troubled relationship with his father, Raymond, reflected deeper patterns of abuse.

During the investigation, Voight received a mysterious envelope containing a photo from his past, hinting that someone might be targeting him.

Meanwhile, Imani proved her undercover skills during an AA meeting, where she secured vital information. The episode ended with Gary’s tragic death and Voight’s growing suspicion about the person behind the envelope — setting up new questions for Episode 5.

Major events to expect from Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5

Chicago P.D. (Image via Instagram/nbconechicago)

Episode 5 is expected to continue exploring the fallout from the previous case and deepen the mystery surrounding Voight’s past. Here are the major storylines viewers can anticipate:

The envelope investigation intensifies: Voight begins tracing the origins of the photograph left on his car, uncovering clues that point to someone within the department or tied to an old case.

Voight begins tracing the origins of the photograph left on his car, uncovering clues that point to someone within the department or tied to an old case. Imani’s growing role within the unit: Following her strong performance in Episode 4, Imani gains Voight’s trust but finds herself torn between loyalty to the team and curiosity about his secret.

Following her strong performance in Episode 4, Imani gains Voight’s trust but finds herself torn between loyalty to the team and curiosity about his secret. A new high-stakes case tests the team: The Intelligence Unit faces a string of seemingly unrelated crimes that may be connected to the mysterious figure linked to Voight’s past.

The Intelligence Unit faces a string of seemingly unrelated crimes that may be connected to the mysterious figure linked to Voight’s past. Team tensions resurface: Burgess, Ruzek, and Torres struggle to balance personal lives with the increasing emotional strain of the job, adding friction to the unit’s dynamic.

With these developments, episode 5 promises to maintain the show’s balance of procedural tension and personal storytelling that fans have come to expect from the season 13 of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 airs on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, continuing NBC’s long-running procedural with new mysteries and deeper emotional stakes.

