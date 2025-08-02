Chief of War season 1 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Chief of War season 1 returns with episode 3, titled City of Flowers, set to premiere on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The historical drama stars Jason Momoa as Kaʻiana, a real‑life Hawaiian warrior who navigates the complex politics of island unification.

The ensemble cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Cliff Curtis, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, and others. Their characters portray the chiefs, advisors, and fighters whose lives interconnect as Western influence looms over the islands.

Chief of War first premiered with a two-episode drop on August 1, 2025, when episodes 1 (The Chief of War) and 2 (Changing Tides) became available simultaneously on Apple TV+.

Since then, the weekly release schedule has become a fixture for the series, drawing attention to its ambitious scope and storytelling rooted deeply in Hawaiian history.

Chief of War season 1 episode 3 releases this week

Jason Momoa (Image via Apple TV)

The third episode of Chief of War season 1, titled City of Flowers, is scheduled to premiere on Friday, August 8, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. As with previous episodes, Apple TV+ will drop the episode at 12 a.m. Eastern Time, which is typical for the platform’s original content releases.

Here’s a breakdown of the global release time for episode 3:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) August 7 9:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 7 10:00 PM Central Time (CT) August 7 11:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) August 8 12:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time August 8 5:00 AM Central European Time August 8 6:00 AM Japan Standard Time August 8 1:00 PM Australian Eastern Time August 8 2:00 PM Philippine Time August 8 12:00 PM

Where to watch Chief of War season 1

Chief of War season 1 is available only on Apple TV+. The platform requires a subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. New users can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, and Apple device buyers may qualify for three months free.

Subtitles are available upon release, and each episode runs for approximately 53 minutes.

How many episodes are left in Chief of War season 1?

Chief of War season 1 will consist of nine episodes in total, with new installments arriving weekly every Friday until the finale on September 19, 2025.

Here is the release schedule for the remaining episodes after episode 3:

Episode 4: Ciudad De Flores, Part II – August 15, 2025

Episode 5: The Race of the Gods – August 22, 2025

Episode 6: The Splintered Paddle – August 29, 2025

Episode 7: Day of Spilled Brains – September 5, 2025

Episode 8: The Sacred Niu Grove – September 12, 2025

Episode 9: The Black Desert – September 19, 2025

After the release of City of Flowers, six episodes will remain in Chief of War season 1.

Brief recap of Chief of War season 1 premiere

Chief of War season 1 episode 2, Changing Tides, dealt with the growing political divisions and internal conflicts among Hawaiian chiefs. Kaiana began to gain both fame and power.

The series looked at the power dynamics that were at work as alliances formed and broke up across the islands. It also showed some of Kaʻiana's personal struggles as he got ready to take on leadership in a rapidly changing world.

The first episodes of Chief of War made the prospect of colonization even clearer by hinting at the growing influence of Western soldiers in Hawaiian politics.

Major events to expect from Chief of War season 1 episode 3

Here are some of the critical storylines expected in episode 3, City of Flowers, based on the episode titles and ongoing plot threads:

Kaʻiana arrives in a new territory known for its cultural beauty and political complexity. The title “City of Flowers” suggests a setting that contrasts past battlegrounds—likely a diplomatic center or royal court that tests Kaʻiana’s leadership in a new way.

The title “City of Flowers” suggests a setting that contrasts past battlegrounds—likely a diplomatic center or royal court that tests Kaʻiana’s leadership in a new way. A crucial meeting between island chiefs is likely to unfold, setting the tone for future alliances or betrayals. With growing pressure to unify the islands, diplomacy and strategic maneuvering are expected to play major roles in this episode.

With growing pressure to unify the islands, diplomacy and strategic maneuvering are expected to play major roles in this episode. Colonial presence may start to manifest more directly. Episode 3 may reveal a Western envoy or ship entering Hawaiian waters, raising the stakes and accelerating the political urgency among the chiefs.

Chief of War season 1 has proven to be a gripping historical epic with its first two episodes. Co-created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa, the series delves deep into the unification of Hawaiʻi during a volatile period in history.

As the third episode, City of Flowers, gears up for its release on Friday, August 8, 2025, fans can expect pivotal character moments, political intrigue, and cultural revelations.

This upcoming chapter marks the beginning of the middle act of Chief of War, with six more episodes left in the season after its debut.

With Jason Momoa at the helm and a predominantly Polynesian cast, Chief of War season 1 continues to shine a light on a historically rich narrative. The series blends authenticity with cinematic storytelling to retell one of the most critical periods in Hawaiian history—one episode at a time.

